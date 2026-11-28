President Trump posted photos of flooded fairways at East Potomac Park to push a federal judge to allow his golf course renovation, while a planning commission schedules a New Year's Eve vote days before Democrats gain appointment power.

President Donald Trump seized on flooding from a powerful nor'easter that slammed the East Coast to ramp up pressure on a federal judge blocking his plans to turn a federally owned Washington, DC municipal golf course into a championship-style course.

The storm swept through Washington this week, flooding many usually vulnerable sites near the Potomac River and other waterways, including the East Potomac Park public golf course that Trump wants to remake. Trump posted images Saturday of drenched fairways along the Potomac River, claiming the island was wiped out. He said the already eroding seawalls have collapsed along the Potomac and the road that largely followed the wall is largely submerged.

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Trump Claims Act of God Blocked Golf Course

Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides, he wrote. God must have been watching the problems we have been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built.

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Therefore, this was an Act of God, Trump said. It is unclear when the photos were taken, but on Saturday morning CNN observed only minor flooding on the golf course, with some golfers playing through the wet areas. As part of its upgrades, the Trump administration plans to repair seawalls along the park where the course is located, an area prone to flooding.

There is bipartisan support to replace seawalls, but opponents argue Trump is using the issue and raising safety concerns to put his name on another DC landmark. Attorney Norm Eisen, who has been involved in litigation against the administration over various Trump DC projects including the golf course, told CNN that Trump is just making an excuse with the flooding.

Everyone agrees there is need for improvements here, including to the seawall, but it must be done in a lawful and proper way. It is reprehensible that Trump hijacked the situation as an excuse to try to build another of his monstrous and unneeded vanity projects, Eisen said. The storm damage left some portions of the golf course playing area wet, though the water was receding by the morning of November 28.

Commission Meeting Set for Golf Course Approval

A source familiar with the plan told CNN that the National Capital Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on December 31 that is likely to deal with final approvals for the golf course, among other Trump construction projects. The commission has already approved the White House East Wing ballroom and Trump's triumphal arch. The commission is also scheduled to meet Dec. 3.

With Democrats set to take control of Congress in January, the fate of the president's multi-million-dollar effort to reconstruct the golf course hangs in the balance. Currently, the 12-member National Capital Planning Commission has eight members aligned with the administration. In January, Democrats will be allowed to appoint two new members, realigning the board to an even 6-6 political makeup.

The New Year's Eve meeting could give final approval to the project just days before Democrats take control of Congress and gain the power to appoint enough commission members to stall Trump's projects. The Trump administration for months has been saying the course is unsafe for golfers as part of its reasoning for seeking a major overhaul of the property. So far, US District Judge Ana C. Reyes has not been convinced.

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Judge Blocks Course Closure Amid Safety Dispute

Earlier this month, she temporarily blocked the administration from closing the golf course and doing any work until mid-December. Reyes has scheduled a hearing for December 8, requiring National Park Service acting Director Jessica Bowron to testify. Trump on Saturday urged Reyes to rethink her decision, claiming in his post that the course is now dangerous and uninhabitable.

It would be a shame to have to use the Appellate Courts on such a ridiculous and frivolous case, a Golf Course for a Golf Course, Trump said. Trump also declared that the Interior Department had closed the golf course, but Judge Reyes has extended her temporary restraining order keeping the course open until Dec. 12.

Plaintiffs sued the administration, accusing it of violating the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the National Park Service Organic Act, and the 1897 law creating the park. The president branded the course at East Potomac Park, which has three courses named red, white and blue, trash island. He called the affordable public course very dangerous, dilapidated, and unsightly during his effort to build a championship-level golf course there. The course dates to 1920.

Similar Storm Tactics Used for Kennedy Center

His administration tried a similar tactical argument around plans to renovate the Kennedy Center during the aftermath of another storm in September when a ceiling partially collapsed due to water damage, according to officials. The institution's Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi said at the time that the incident was another example of the urgent need to close for renovation and revitalization.

In a social media post, the Kennedy Center staff also showed images of the partially collapsed ceiling, calling it Another warning we cannot ignore. CNN was unable to independently confirm how the ceiling collapsed. Golf remained on Trump's mind later Saturday morning, when he hit the links at his West Palm Beach club and posted a video clip of himself teeing off.