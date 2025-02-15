Trump Highlights Delays in Air Force One Replacement as He Tours New Boeing Aircraft

President Trump's trip to West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 14, 2025, coincided with renewed attention on the delays plaguing the delivery of new Air Force One aircraft. During a tour of a new Boeing plane, Trump emphasized the project's failure to meet its original delivery timeframe, as promised. The current Air Force One fleet consists of two aging Boeing 747s, and while Boeing Inc. holds the contract for new versions, delivery has been pushed back multiple times.

holds the contract to produce updated versions, but delivery has been pushed back. Initially slated for 2024, the first updated Air Force One is now expected in 2027, with the second following in 2028, coinciding with the end of Trump's term.During an online chat in 2024 on Elon Musk's X social media platform, Trump claimed to have negotiated a significant price reduction for the project during his first term by leveraging his influence with Boeing. He stated that he managed to reduce the cost by $1.6 billion for the same aircraft, the only difference being a more elaborate paint job. Musk, a major contributor to Trump's 2024 campaign and head of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, is reportedly collaborating with Boeing to expedite the delivery process. Trump has also expressed interest in changing Air Force One's color scheme from its current light blue to a darker shade. An earlier attempt to modify the color scheme was rejected by then-President Joe Biden after a study indicated that it would necessitate additional testing and contribute to further delays, ultimately increasing the overall cost.





