Trump Highlights Air Force One Delivery Delays During Boeing Plane Tour

President Trump recently toured a new Boeing aircraft, highlighting the company's continued delays in delivering updated versions of Air Force One. The project, initially slated for completion in 2024, has been pushed back to 2027 and 2028, with the first plane expected in 2027 and the second in 2028, Trump's final year in office. Trump has criticized the project's cost and delays, claiming to have saved over $1 billion by negotiating with Boeing during his first term.

Boeing has been forced to delay the delivery of the new versions of the presidential aircraft, Air Force One , from 2024 to 2027 and 2028. President Donald Trump visited a Boeing aircraft to examine its new hardware and technology features, highlighting the company's struggles in delivering the updated Air Force One fleet on time. Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, stated, 'President Trump is touring a new Boeing plane to checkout the new hardware/technology.

This highlights the project's failure to deliver a new Air Force One on time as promised.' Air Force One currently consists of two modified Boeing 747s, both over 30 years old, used by the president. Boeing Inc. holds the contract for producing the updated versions, but the project has been plagued by delays and cost overruns, resulting in billions of dollars in losses for the company. The initial delivery date was set for 2024, but the U.S. Air Force has announced that the first plane will now be delivered in 2027, and the second, during Trump's final year in office, in 2028.Trump has repeatedly criticized the project's escalating costs and the delays. During a 2024 online conversation with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Musk's X social media platform, Trump claimed to have reduced the project's cost by over $1 billion by pressuring Boeing during his first term. He stated, 'Over a course of about four weeks, by my saying I'm not going to do it, I got the price reduced by $1.6 billion for the exact same plane, other than we had a nicer paint job, if you want to know the truth, but for the exact same plane.' Musk, a billionaire who supported Trump's 2024 campaign, is leading a newly established Department of Government Efficiency aiming to reduce government spending, eliminate agencies, and shrink the federal workforce. However, his methods have faced criticism.Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg confirmed last month that Musk is collaborating with the company to expedite the delivery of the Air Force One replacements. Trump has also expressed interest in altering the color scheme of Air Force One from light blue to a darker blue. An earlier attempt by Trump to change the colors was abandoned by then-President Joe Biden after a study concluded that such a change would necessitate additional testing and cause further delays, ultimately increasing the cost.





