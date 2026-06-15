Trump heads to G7 with Iran deal momentum, trade fights waiting

Trump joins G7 summit with world leaders to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, China dependency, and NATO amid America First tariff tensions.

Sen Mitch McConnell hospitalized, 'receiving excellent care,' his office saysBiden-appointed judge orders Trump to restore slavery, climate change references at national parksThese 11 upcoming Supreme Court decisions could make or break Trump's second term agenda Party Poopers' Fight Card: Jane Fonda, 'No Kings,' communists roll out rival spectacle to Trump's 250thWorkers rip Trump's name from Kennedy center facade months after it goes on, hours after failed appeal Obama Presidential Center's $470M safety net under scrutiny as subcontractors say they're owed millions Trump picks James McDonald to lead powerful Southern District of New York after Jay Clayton's departureThis is a 'sad statement' about where we are in politics in America right now: Speaker Mike JohnsonTrump says Iran deal will bring ‘peace and security’ to Middle EastMy vote has always been 'pro-no Iran becoming a nuclear power': Sen.

John FettermanMuch could go wrong before Iran deal is signed: Ex-CIA station chiefSolar power outpaces coal as US emerges as world's top oil exporterHow Iran deal makes the regime 'weaker'JUST IN: Trump announces Iran deal opens Strait of Hormuz, lifts naval blockadeBrig. Gen. John Teichert discusses the proposed US-Iran deal on America Reports.

He highlights the need for performance-based compliance from Iran, including destroying nuclear material and ending terrorist funding. Teichert stresses the importance of the US maintaining its right to decisively respond to any Iranian backsliding or bad faith actions.traveled to France for the G7 summit after announcing a deal with Iran, setting up high-stakes meetings Monday with world leaders over the Middle East, trade, Ukraine and artificial intelligence.

President Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a U.S. delegation as leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union gather from Monday through Wednesday as part of the annual meeting. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience, critical minerals, and illegal immigration.

President Trump has effectively restored America's standing on the world stage and strengthened relationships abroad and the president looks forward to a productive G7 summit on shared issues of importance next week," said a senior administration officials during a call with reporters Saturday. World leaders pose for a photo during the Group of Seven Summit at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on June 16, 2025.

Trump's trip to Europe follows his announcement on Sunday that the U.S. and Iran had finalized a memorandum of understanding to end the war following months of negotiations.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines.

Let the oil flow," Trump wrote on Truth Social. European leaders backed the announcement, including the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom saying in a joint statement on Sunday:"We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear program.

" Last year's G7 was held in Alberta, Canada, with President Trump leaving the talks sooner than expected as the Israel-Iran conflict intensified. The summit did not produce any major trade breakthroughs. Trump, this year, is expected to join bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi,Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, a senior administration officials told reporters.

Although Ukraine is expected to feature prominently in discussions, Trump has no formal meeting scheduled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but will join him in working sessions. Trump will attend broader multilateral sessions on economic growth and working lunches with global tech CEOs and Middle East leaders.

Heading into the G7 meetings, Trump’s objective is to gauge whether other leaders are willing to participate in efforts to clear mines and help restore normal shipping through the Strait, a senior administration official said.

" tariff policies which are aimed at leveling the global trade playing field by holding other countries accountable for trade deficits. Trump aims to secure a"very good" U.S.-India trade deal that expands American exports and reduces barriers for U.S. businesses operating in India, a senior administration official said. President Donald Trump signs an executive order during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. , on June 3, 2026.

After attending a U.S.-China summit in Beijing last month, Trump praised what he called"fantastic trade deals," including agreements for China to buy Boeing planes and soybeans. Dependency on China will be a focus of the group of seven with discussions expected on Chinese supply chains, excess production capacity and clean technologies.

Trump is set to have bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Leaders are closely watching China as the global race to develop and dominate artificial intelligence intensifies, with concerns over technological leadership, economic competitiveness and national security shaping the agenda.

At the time, U.S. officials said China continues to weigh whether to buy advanced U.S. chips or accelerate domestic alternatives, while Trump said the two sides discussed the possibility of AI executives from large tech companies such as OpenAI, Meta and Anthropic are expected to attend the G7 to discuss





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