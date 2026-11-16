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More than 2,000 people have served as U.S. senators since the country’s founding. Just 65 have been women. After a resounding midterm victory, Flanagan, an Ojibwe citizen of the White Earth Nation, is headed to Washington, D.C. , as a historic first and one of eight newwho won on Nov. 3 and helped flip Senate control to their party.

Also read Trump viaja a Asia esperando cambiar el impulso tras reveses en las elecciones legislativas

If Mary Peltola wins her race in Alaska, she’ll be the Senate’s ninth new Democrat and its second Indigenous woman. HuffPost recently caught up with Flanagan to talk about her historic win, how she feels people underestimated her Senate bid “every step of the way,” her plan to “avenge Minnesota” for ICE’s assault on residents, and why she thinks it’s time for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step aside and let someone new guide the party forward.

Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived a deadly Iranian strike on a makeshift U.S. operations center in Kuwait in March, has filed a whistleblower complaint to the House and Senate Armed Services committees, accusing Pentagon leaders of not doing enough to protect troops there,Ramsbottom, who was injured in the strike, said “there was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack,” despite concerns raised about the potential vulnerability.

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“I feel this is a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself — all the way down to my level,” Ramsbottom told 60 Minutes’Russia Says Its Air Defenses Intercept Over 1,300 Ukrainian Drones In Massive Aerial Attack Russian air defenses intercepted 1,336 drones launched by Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday, in what appeared to be Kyiv’s biggest aerial attack since Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago. Ukraine has scaled up its long-range aerial assaults on Russia, as well as illegally annexed Crimea, the Black and the Azov seas, with more than 1,000 drones used in some attacks in recent months.

Russia, meanwhile, has battered Ukrainian civilian areas with relentless attacks that seek to make daily life impossible and break morale, especially through strikes on the power grid. Pricey plane tickets and expensive gasoline are expected to keep some Americans from traveling this Thanksgiving, but not enough to make much difference in airport security lines and highway traffic, AAA said Monday.

The auto club federation predicted that 81.5 million people would travel at least 50 miles from home between the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after the holiday. That’s about 121,000 fewer than traveled domestically over Thanksgiving last year, or a one-tenth of a percent decline, AAA said in its annual forecast.

If proven accurate, the small drop would end three years of record-setting Thanksgiving travel that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AAA’s calculations.according to The Wall Street Journal The “national champion” initiative spearheaded by the Department of Commerce is meant to make U.S. AI companies more competitive internationally, The Journal reported. The news comes as Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO following reports of his extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.heads to Asia this week, hoping to make some big attention-grabbing moves on the world stage after his party suffered deep losses in the midterm elections, diminishing his standing at home.

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The Republican president is using the international trip to try to shift momentum, and he is poised to make a splash with a historic three-way meeting with Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia to talk about their nuclear stockpiles. Trump has long boasted about leveraging his relationships with the leaders of two of America’s biggest global adversaries, though he has failed so far to achieve major breakthroughs with them.