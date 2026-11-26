The visit comes as artificial intelligence has taken center stage in national politics, with Trump intervening to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump, who has staked his economic policy on growth in the artificial intelligence sector, will travel to Arizona on Dec. 4 to speak at the groundbreaking for a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. computer chip foundry, according to both the White House and the Taiwan-based company.

The trip will come at the end of a week where AI comes under the microscope in Washington in the aftermath of Trump intervening to get his ally Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of Nvidia. Huang is slated to testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Dec. 3 and will face questions about how his company has been selling its chips abroad — and his affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Beijing has denied it.

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TSMC has expanded aggressively in the Phoenix, Arizona, area, using its U.S. facilities to manufacture chips for tech companies such as Nvidia, Apple, AMD, Broadcom, and Qualcomm. Trump is attending the start of construction on the fifth phase of TSMC’s expansion in Arizona. TSMC in July announced plans to spend another $100 billion on expanding its manufacturing capacity in the United States, bringing its total pledged investment in American chipmaking to $265 billion.