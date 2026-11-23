Donald Trump will deliver a keynote address at the Ronald Reagan Library's National Defense Forum.

Ina Garten Reveals Why She Will Never Do ‘Dancing With The Stars’Amid the war with Iran, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the ongoing violence in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library has announced that Donaldwill deliver a keynote address at its National Defense Forum.

Trump’s speech will kick off the annual event at the Simi Valley institution on Friday, December 4. The gathering brings together administration officials, business leaders, defense contractors and members of Congress to discuss the future of the U.S. military.

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“We are honored to announce the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will join us for a keynote address at the 2026 Reagan National Defense Forum on Friday, December 4 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library,” reads a statement from the library.

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After FAA Ground Stop, John Oliver Compares Trump Cabinet Official To "A Batman Villain Trying To Hold Gotham Hostage"'Trump TV' Promo Uses Clips From 'The Simpsons,' 'Seinfeld,' 'Friends,' 'The Dark Knight' & Many MoreWe are honored to announce the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will join us for a keynote address at the 2026 Reagan National Defense Forum on Friday, December 4 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Others speaking include Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget; former Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks; Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar; Senator Ruben Gallego; Troy Meink, U.S. Secretary of the Air Force; JP Morgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon; CIA Director John Radcliffe; and former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta. Big Stars Coming To Heat Up Broadway’s Winter: Roberts, Carrel & More