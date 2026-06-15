Datoc added that the timing of Trump’s Iran agreement coincides with the G7 Summit of world leaders in Evian-les-Bains, France.

“Ultimately, President Trump has a mountain to climb, not only because of ending the war itself, but kind of countering growing public dissatisfaction with the way he’s handled this conflict over the past two months of negotiations in particular,” DatocTrump indicated that Vance would travel to a signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday.

The details of the agreement are still unknown to the public.

“We’ve been talking to officials here at the White House all morning,” Datoc said. “And what we know right now is not very different from what we were told over the weekend. ”of world leaders in Evian-les-Bains, France. Trump will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, among others.

“None of those European leaders were particularly happy with President Trump’s behavior, not only as it pertains to Iran, but how he is treating his allies as he has been trying to bring this war to a close,” Datoc noted. “The mood here at the White House has been exuberant,” Datoc said. “They think this event went off without a hitch.

It is certainly one of the coolest live events we’ve ever had here at the White House, and it is probably going to go down as an incredibly historic moment for UFC as well. ” Datoc acknowledged heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit’s “rather low blow” at former first lady Michelle Obama, whom he claimed in a victory speech, “is a man. ”director of national intelligence position.

Datoc said the president “threw a wrench” in negotiations over the weekend when he insisted that any FISA extension must come with passing the“I do think President Trump has some cards to play here,” Datoc said.

“He can simply take his foot off the gas, and maybe he’ll get two of the three things he’s hoping to get out of this dilemma. ”





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