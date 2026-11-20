The White House even boasted about the moment between Trump and Xi

— in the latest of bizarre moments involving the president and escalators. Trump, 80, appeared to reach out to try and help Xi, 73, onto the escalator before the two leaders rode up during a historic trilateral summit, which also included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Thursday in Shenzhen, China.

Xi can be seen awkwardly grasping onto the back of Trump’s suit jacket sleeve as the two ride up the escalator together.account and writing, “@POTUS helps President Xi on the escalator at the APEC Summit. ” Trump, Xi and Putin held historic talks Thursday that were meant to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran and how to reduce the risks of nuclear weapons.

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President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a viral moment Thursday after Trump grabbed Xi’s hand to help him on the escalator at a trilateral meeting in China However, the closed door talks concluded with the trio announcing in a joint statement that they were committed to “reforming” the United Nations. Last year, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the president and First Lady Melania Trump suffered an embarrassing moment when the escalator came to an abrupt stop just as the couple was about to step on.

During the speech, Trump told the global body, “all I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen, but she’s in great shape.

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” The president and First Lady Melania were about to get on an escalator at the UN General Assembly when the escalator stopped working He continued: “These are two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much. And by the way, it’s working now. ” While the White House at the time raised concerns that the escalator was stopped on purpose, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the U.N.

Secretary General General António Guterres, said the escalator likely came to a halt because of a safety mechanism that was triggered by Trump’s videographer. Trump’s videographer was at the top of the escalator when he and the first lady mounted the steps at the bottom and the machine came to a stop.

The machine’s central processing unit “indicated that the escalator had stopped after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator,” Dujarric said. Trump also had a notable moment on an escalator in 2015 when he first announced he was running for president.

Trump also notably arrived at his 2015 presidential campaign announcement on a golden escalator at Trump Tower in New York At the time, Trump made a splash as he descended down a golden escalator alongside his wife in Trump Tower in New York, giving a thumbs up and waving to the crowd below. As Trump, then just a successful businessman, entered the campaign, few thought it would lead to him going to the White House.

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It was later even revealed that at least some of the crowd at the time of the announcement was made up of paid actors. Still, Trump has looked back on the splashy campaign announcement fondly. While launching his bid for re-election in 2019, Trump told a crowd in Florida, “I will never forget standing on the famous escalator, you know the escalator, right?

” he said, according to the“Remember the scene with Melania in front of me waving very elegantly and Trump coming down, waving less elegantly? But I just took a deep breath and I said, ‘Let’s go do it. Let’s make this country great,’ because it takes guts. It takes guts. And I’m so glad I did it. ”