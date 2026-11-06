Trump Guest House Lists for $110,000 Monthly Rent With Mar-a-Lago Access

A Trump Organization guest house adjacent to Mar-a-Lago is available for $110,000 per month, offering direct club access and luxury amenities on Palm Beach Island.

A luxury ranch-style residence owned by the Trump Organization is now on the rental market at a monthly rate of $110,000, totaling $1.32 million annually. The property, located at 124 Woodbridge Road on Palm Beach Island, serves as one of President Donald Trump's private guest houses. This listing highlights the extreme upper echelon of the local real estate market, where only seven homes currently command rents exceeding $100,000 per month.

Ranch Home Features and Historical Context

Constructed in 1974, the single-story home underwent a recent renovation that updated its finishes while preserving its classic ranch design. The interior features mahogany and marble flooring throughout the main living areas. Key spaces include a formal dining room, a spacious living room, and a dedicated home office for working. The exterior backyard is equipped with a swimming pool and a secure fenced perimeter with a gated entrance.

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Exclusive Mar-a-Lago Club Access Benefits

A primary incentive for prospective renters is the potential for membership to the Mar-a-Lago Club, contingent upon board approval. The residence shares a direct, gated connection to the Mar-a-Lago estate, allowing immediate physical access to the club grounds. Additionally, the property includes deeded beach access rights, a rare amenity in this exclusive neighborhood. This perk stems from the original 1985 acquisition by Donald Trump, where he gifted club memberships to neighboring homeowners to secure support for the club's conversion in 1993.

Political Residents and High-Level Usage

The home has served as lodging for high-profile figures in recent years, including Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and their three children. Vice President Vance spent time at the property during the presidential transition period prior to the start of the second term. Other visitors have included top administration officials and members of the first family. A source confirmed the residence has been frequently used by the President's inner circle for private stays.

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Market Position and Rental Terms

Premier Estate Properties is handling the listing, with photos credited to Margit Brandt and design details from IBI Designs. The property stands as one of only seven homes on Palm Beach Island listed for $100,000 or more monthly. The Trump Organization retains ownership of the asset, utilizing it as a functional extension of the Mar-a-Lago estate's capacity to host important guests. The $1.32 million annual cost positions the rental at the absolute top tier of luxury housing demand.

Location Value and Future Availability

The 124 Woodbridge Road address remains a coveted location due to its proximity to the Winter White House and the golf course. The combination of privacy, security, and direct club privileges drives the high valuation. Potential tenants must navigate a discretionary approval process to secure the club membership aspect of the lease. The listing underscores the ongoing commercialization of properties associated with political figures in exclusive coastal communities.