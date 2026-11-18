Donald Trump received a personal welcome from Xi Jinping at Shenzhen Airport before the APEC summit. This marks the start of critical talks involving Russia and potential negotiations on Ukraine and nuclear limits.

Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he was personally welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the airport. The formal greeting stood in stark contrast to the reception given to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier that same day, highlighting the complex diplomatic landscape of the trilateral gathering. Upon descending from Air Force One, Trump saluted while standing beside Xi on a red carpet lined with cheering crowds waving Chinese and American flags before the two leaders shook hands.

Unprecedented Trilateral Meeting Dynamics

This gathering represents a historic diplomatic convergence as leaders from the United States, China, and Russia converge in the skyscraper-filled tech hub of Shenzhen. While Putin had arrived earlier on Wednesday, Xi did not personally greet him at the airport despite the longstanding friendship between the two leaders. The disparity in protocol underscores the strategic priorities of the US administration as it navigates relationships with both Beijing and Moscow. The summit offers a rare platform for direct engagement between these global powers, though analysts do not anticipate substantive breakthroughs during the initial interactions.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19

Strategic Goals on Ukraine and Nuclear Policy

Trump has signaled an intent to take an improvised approach during his time in Shenzhen, moving away from rigid diplomatic scripts. The US President stated he plans to discuss limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion. Prior to the trip, Trump's aides told reporters that the conflict in Ukraine would not be on the official agenda. However, Trump revised this stance on Tuesday, arguing that the death of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month has created a unique opening to resolve the conflict.

Tensions with Rivals and Economic Realities

The prospect of Trump meeting with two of America's largest geopolitical rivals has caused unease among traditional allies. The US president has been notably less welcoming of historic partners such as Canada and NATO members in Europe. Meanwhile, Trump's tariffs aimed at curbing China's trade surplus have failed to halt the economic progress of the world's dominant manufacturer. China is projected to export $1 trillion more in goods than it imports for the second consecutive year, defying previous economic expectations set by US policy.

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Technology Sector and National Security Concerns

Recent controversies within the technology sector have added layers of complexity to the US-China relationship. Jensen Huang, a close tech industry ally of Trump, was recently removed as the CEO of Nvidia after admitting to an affair with a woman alleged to be an agent of the Chinese government. Beijing has denied that the woman was a spy, yet the incident raised serious concerns about how China has accessed Nvidia computer chips to develop its own artificial intelligence models. These AI developments are currently competing directly with advanced systems designed by US companies.

Future Negotiations and Taiwan Sovereignty Issues

Looking ahead, Trump teased the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate discussion with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that Trump was serious about meeting with Kim to resolve tensions, although no such meeting is currently scheduled for Thursday. Regarding China, Trump indicated he would not plan to bring up Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its own. However, he acknowledged that Xi Jinping would likely push him on the issue, stating, I am sure he will raise it. I will not have to raise it.