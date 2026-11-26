After wishing Americans a happy Thanksgiving, the president placed his hand on the bird's back and announced the pardon. “Congratulations,” Trump told the bird.

President Trump stands with Freedom, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a pardoning ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 24, 2026.

President Trump pardoned Freedom and Feathers at the White House’s 79th Thanksgiving turkey ceremony. Only Freedom attended, and both birds will live at Texas A&M. The usually lighthearted ritual turned political as Trump praised his administration and voiced bewilderment over Democrats’ midterm gains. Trump said next year’s ceremony would move to the new White House ballroom, where construction continued during this year’s event.

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President Trump granted Thanksgiving pardons to two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers at a Tuesday ceremony at the White House. Both turkeys were given a reprieve from ending up on a Thanksgiving dinner table, but only Freedom attended the event on the South Lawn. The public had been invited to vote online to decide which of the West Virginia native birds would get the in-person honor. Both will live out their days at Texas A&M University.