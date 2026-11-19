President Donald Trump granted a posthumous pardon to baseball legend Pete Rose on Thursday, criticizing Major League Baseball for excluding him from the Hall of Fame. Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader, died in 2024 at age 83.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has granted a posthumous pardon to baseball legend Pete Rose, blasting Major League Baseball over his exclusion from the Hall of Fame.

Trump Grants Posthumous Pardon to Pete Rose

The announcement was made on Truth Social as Trump returned to the United States from a three-day swing through Asia. I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR and LEGEND, Trump wrote. He added that Rose's record of 4,256 hits will never be broken.

Also read President Trump posthumously pardons baseball’s hit leader Pete Rose

Trump praised Rose's career statistics, noting he played 3,562 career games, the highest ever, had 1,314 runs batted in, 160 home runs and a .303 batting average. The president highlighted that Rose was a 17-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion, an NL MVP, a World Series MVP, NL Rookie of the Year and a two-time Gold Glove recipient. Trump also listed Rose's Silver Slugger Award, Roberto Clemente Award and three NL batting titles among his accomplishments.

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Just like the Great Roger Clemens, who won 354 games, Rose was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Trump wrote. Politics, I guess! The pardon follows a Monday White House press conference where Trump and UFC CEO Dana White discussed a potential pardon for Rose. Trump argued that Rose and former pitcher Roger Clemens were both treated terribly over their Hall of Fame exclusions.

Pete Rose Gambling Ban and Legal Troubles

In March 2025, Trump posted to Truth Social that he would give Rose a complete pardon, and followed through on his promise on Thursday. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rose received a lifetime ban from baseball in 1989 after an investigation found he bet on baseball games while managing the Cincinnati Reds. He later accepted a permanent ban from the sport but denied betting on baseball for years before admitting it in 2004.

Rose pleaded guilty in 1990 to two felony counts of filing false federal income tax returns. He failed to declare hundreds of thousands of dollars in memorabilia sales and gambling winnings between 1984 and 1987. He later served five months in prison after pleading guilty to federal tax charges. Rose applied for reinstatement in 2020 and 2022, especially with legalized sports betting happening across the country.

However, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred denied both requests, pointing to the Veteran's Committee for any Hall of Fame discussions regarding Rose. Manfred also shot down any speculation about Rose's reinstatement in 2023, as the league had partnerships with sportsbooks. It wasn't until Rose's death that he was posthumously removed from MLB's permanently ineligible list on May 13, 2025.

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Pete Rose Career Achievements and Hall of Fame Status

While he has been removed from the ineligible list, it doesn't guarantee that he will be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rose is MLB's hit king, with 4,256 career hits. He was the National League MVP in 1974, a 17-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and a three-time batting title winner. Rose died in September 2024 at the age of 83.

Despite his ban, Rose remained a popular figure among baseball fans and had long sought reinstatement to make him eligible for the Hall of Fame. The Cincinnati Reds inducted Rose into their own hall of fame in 2016, retiring his No. 14. He made several appearances in MLB ballparks in recent years before his death. Trump's announcement was met with mixed reactions, with some praising the pardon and others questioning the decision given Rose's admitted gambling.

The pardon is posthumous, as Rose died in September 2024. This is a developing story.