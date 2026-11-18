The deadline for President Donald Trump's deposition has been extended until January 22.

President Donald Trump has been granted a temporary delay before he is required to sit for a deposition in his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC.

In October, Trump was given a hard deadline of December 11 to sit for a witness interview as part of his defamation lawsuit against the broadcaster. He had originally agreed to do so on October 16, but backed out at the last minute citing "matters of national importance.

Also read Penn State Wrestling Receives New $10 Million Donation to Fund Program 'Enhancements'

" Lawyers for the BBC accused the president of dragging out the lawsuit and filed a motion compelling him to attend, with a judge warning Trump that the case could be tossed if he did not appear. On Tuesday, the president was granted a reprieve when federal district court judge Jeffrey Kuntz approved a joint motion from both parties and extended the deadline for Trump's witness statement until January 22.

The deadline for discovery was also pushed back from December 18 to January 29.

Advertisement

"It is Trump's case, so he should expect to be deposed," Kuntz wrote in a four-page order. "It appears he has acknowledged that reality. " The ruling granted a joint request to push back several pretrial deadlines, after Trump’s legal team claimed on Monday he was unable to attend the deposition "due to his schedule and the nature of his profession. " Both parties now have an additional six weeks to prepare before proceedings begin.

This is a developing story. More to follow.has been granted a temporary delay before he is required to sit for a deposition in his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC. In October, Trump was given a hard deadline of December 11 to sit for a witness interview as part of his defamation lawsuit against the broadcaster. He had originally agreed to do so on October 16, but backed out at the last minute citing"matters of national importance.

"On Tuesday, the president was granted a reprieve when federal district court judge Jeffrey Kuntz approved a joint motion from both parties and extended the deadline for Trump's witness statement until January 22. The deadline for discovery was also pushed back from December 18 to January 29.

"It is Trump's case, so he should expect to be deposed," Kuntz wrote in a four-page order. "It appears he has acknowledged that reality. " The ruling granted a joint request to push back several pretrial deadlines, after Trump’s legal team claimed on Monday he was unable to attend the deposition"due to his schedule and the nature of his profession. " Both parties now have an additional six weeks to prepare before proceedings begin.