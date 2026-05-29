Trump Goons’ E. Jean Carroll Revenge Plot Takes Billionaire Twist

Markwayne Mullin

A criminal investigation involving the woman who accused the president of sexual assault also reportedly targets a billionaire who helped fund her legal expenses. , the Department of Justice is examining a nonprofit associated with billionaire Reid Hoffman, 58, over donations that were partially used to support journalist E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against President Donald Trump, 79.

A source familiar with the DOJ’s operations told Axios that the investigation is “related to E. Jean Carroll and her deposition, but she is not the subject of the investigation,” and that instead, Hoffman’s nonprofit, American Future Republic, is at the center of the probe.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the source said, adding, “but as of right now, it would be inaccurate to say that she is being investigated. ”On Friday, the top federal prosecutor in Chicago—where media outlets reported the DOJ case involving Carroll is being handled—Carroll’s two successful lawsuits against Trump resulted in $88.3 million in total damages. One case involved allegations that TrumpThe other centered on claims that he defamed her in 2019 after publicly denying the allegations.

The perjury probe stems from Carroll’s 2022 deposition, in which she said she received no outside funding for her lawsuit, but it was later reported that some legal fees and expenses were covered by Hoffman.that people familiar with the probe say the investigation is focused on whether American Future Republic, an organization that largely funds left-leaning causes, encouraged Carroll to give false testimony during her deposition. When questions about funding arose in 2023, as Trump sought to delay the trial, Hoffman’s philanthropic adviser, Dmitri Mehlhorn, said that Hoffman’s nonprofit had previously made a grant to support a different public interest lawsuit handled by the firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink, which later took on Carroll’s case.

“We had no prior knowledge at the time of the original grant that our funding would go to support her case in particular,” Mehlhorn toldby the anti-trafficking coalition World Without Exploitation calling for the full release of files related to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, in which Trump appears multiple times. , along with Democratic Party donor George Soros, as part of the “radical left” in September after being asked by a reporter which names came to mind that might warrant investigation under his presidential memorandum on countering “domestic terrorism and organized political violence.

” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has reportedly recused himself from the case due to the fact that he worked on one of the appeals related to Carroll’s case. Earlier this month, Trump won a delay in his defamation case, with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruling he did not have to pay theThe alleged case against Hoffman is part of a broader set of cases in which the department has used its powers to investigate the president’s perceived opponents.

, 65, over an Instagram post showing seashells on a North Carolina beach, which Trump and his allies allege threatened the life of the president.

“As a nation, I think that every American should be just really p---ed off tonight, because what the hell is the Department of Justice doing? ” Ryan Goodman, editor-in-chief of Just Security and a former Special Counsel to the Defense Department, told CNN.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

E-Jean-Carroll Donald-J-Trump Department-Of-Justice James-Comey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive: Justice Department launches a criminal investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean CarrollThe Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Read more »

Justice Department investigating whether Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll committed perjury, sources sayThe Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into whether author E. Jean Carroll committed perjury in connection with her civil lawsuits against President Trump, sources familiar with the matter said.

Read more »

DOJ probes Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll over Reid Hoffman payments: ReportTrump was previously ordered to pay Carroll $83.3 ⁠million in damages.

Read more »

Trump Goons’ Plot to Slap Trump’s Face on New Banknote LeaksDonald J. Trump

Read more »