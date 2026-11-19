The safe pair of hands brought in to replace ICE Barbie keeps dropping the ball.

But now the former senator is under the microscope after fumbling President Donald Trump’s messaging during the spate of tech outages that have panicked the nation.

His time on America’s screens has been such a disaster that two sources close to the White House toldMullin’s calamitous media appearances hit their nadir on Tuesday, when newly-appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had to intervene from the Philippine capital of Manila to drag the 49-year-old off air, Politico reported. Miller was overseas as part of Trump’s high-stakes visit to Asia, where he had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

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The news outlet cited three sources close to the White House who said that, in what would have been the early hours for Miller, he tapped Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to step in for Mullin.

“Despite the mixed messaging from Mullin, the administration was able to take the reins—even overseas—and put together a coordinated response to inform the American people,” one source told the outlet. “This is a perfect example of why Stephen was put in the role as chief of staff—he knows all the different components, every member of the Cabinet trusts him, and he can quickly get them coordinated to deliver on a unified goal.

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” Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance, have been clear on their messaging: that the outages that have affected agencies like the FAA and NSA, and private firms like Apple and Microsoft, are unrelated and nothing to worry about. Mullin didn’t get the memo, speculating that it could have been SI, Trump’s new name for artificial intelligence. He had a calamity on CNBC on Tuesday too.

“There’s no cyber threat that’s taking place. The homeland is very secure,” he said. When co-host Becky Quick pushed back, saying, “Nobody has said this is definitely not a cyber attack,” Mullin began to wobble. She added, “They’ve said we don’t see any signs of it.

And by the way, if I was Iran or somebody, I wouldn’t say it either, because I wouldn’t want you to bomb me. ” “I can tell you that we have the experts in the room,” he said.

“I can tell you 90—I mean, nothing’s 100 percent, but I can tell you 98 percent certainty this isn’t a cyberattack. ”He then referred back to his AI comments to Fox the previous day, saying, “But the way it was described to me is basically that the, and this is from a leading tech industry, actually the owner, and I can’t, and it wasn’t Elon, I want to make that very clear,” he added, clearing Elon Musk from the running of possible sources.

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“The gentleman asked me not to use his name, basically said that our computers that we have today and the programs we’re putting on them isn’t able to keep up with it. Used to we had computers that were more powerful than the technology.

”Politico reported that Miller decided Mullin was too far off track with his messaging, with a White House source saying, “We need to speak with one voice and the right voice, and the decision was made to put Jay out there. ” “Secretary Mullin has made clear: there is no indication of a coordinated cyberattack or malign threat behind the recent tech outages,” a DHS spokesperson told Politico.

“There are no active threats to the homeland at this time, and the American people are safe. “As each of these individual incidents has arisen, the federal government has immediately investigated them,” said Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson. “There is no indication of malicious foreign cyberattacks or SI-related attacks. The safety and security of the American people have been a top priority of President Trump and the wider Administration since day one.

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