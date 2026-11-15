Trump Goon Serves Up Dizzying Word Salad on Flight Chaos

DHS chief Markwayne Mullin’s head-spinning explanation of whether sabotage caused the nationwide ground stop left even Fox News asking questions.

“Isn’t it possible that a bad actor, whether it’s a state leader, a state government, or just some hacker somewhere, could have flooded these routers in Arkansas with data to shut things down?

” host Peter Doocy asked. Mullin responded with a head-scratcher: “Well, here’s where I come from, Peter: I don’t believe in coincidences until I’m proven wrong. And right now, I’m being proved wrong. ”Mullin, 49, then suggested that despite the self-professed chance of sabotage, he had decided it almost certainly wasn’t the case.

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Instead, he echoed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s explanation of The DHS head said that a bad actor was a 'possibility,' but he'd ruled it out with '98 percent certainty.

'“I would love to point it at a bad actor because then we know who to go back and punch. But the fact is, it isn’t.

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“It really appears to be, with 98 percent certainty, that this was—this is because of a 50-year-old system that we’re trying to operate in today’s world. ”“So you said just now that... you don’t believe in coincidences until you are proven wrong. Your first comment on Friday night was that the “But you get why so many people watching this think that something big is happening here, right? And that these things would be connected?

” Mullin said with surety that outdated tech was behind the nationwide ground stop, and that it was not linked to the Microsoft outage in any way. Mullin brushed off the concern, insisting that his department would identify those responsible if foul play were involved.

“My job is to take—inside of Department of Homeland Security—and to use all 22 of our components to make sure that’s not taking place. And if it did, we’d be honest with the American people and say, ‘This is what’s taken place, this is who did it, and this is who we’re going after. ’”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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