The president is demanding that a controversial overhaul be sped up.

A top Trump administration official has sparked controversy by privately admitting that the president’s rushed overhaul of America’s wildfire response could result in catastrophic mistakes and deaths.

Agriculture Department undersecretary Michael Boren, 64, made the shock admission to about 100 people at a closed-door industry gathering on Nov. 4, according to“We’re going to have to make decisions, some of which will be wrong. And some of those wrong decisions will lead to catastrophe,” the wealthy businessman appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the U.S. Forest Service is reported to have told attendees at San Francisco’s Red Sky Summit.

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The toll on America’s firefighting workforce is already mounting, with 21 having died in 2026, making it the third deadliest year for the workforce since at least 2016, according to federal figures analyzed by the Post. There is no known evidence that the administration’s restructuring caused those deaths.