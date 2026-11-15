Trump Goon Hits Panic Button as Airport Chaos Spirals

Sean Duffy’s crisis communications skills are being called among the worst ever. Now he’s going for round two.

Sean Duffy is taking his show on the road—or, more accurately, to the Sunday morning talk show circuit. President Donald Trump’s embattled transportation secretary, who has become the face of the worst aviation crisis since 9/11, is embarking on a four-network media blitz Sunday as the administration scrambles to contain the fallout from Friday’s nationwide ground stop.star has already earned scathing reviews for his handling of the crisis, including from a longtime White House official who described one of his press conferences as “Richard Clarke, a former White House counterterrorism adviser who served under multiple presidents, told CNN on Saturday that Duffy’s joint appearance with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin “did not inspire confidence.

” “It was perhaps the worst crisis communications press conference I have ever seen,” Clarke said, comparing it unfavorably with briefings by county sheriffs responding to active shooter situations.over his response to the four-hour shutdown, which has left airlines scrambling to recover and passengers facing days of disruptions. And his demands for billions of dollars to overhaul the nation’s aging air traffic control system have drawn fresh scrutiny of his own voting record.a 2019 spending bill that included more than $10 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration during his time in Congress.

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“The president’s asked for $30 billion. I want $50 billion,” Duffy said.

“Let’s invest so we never have to come at 8:30 at night and have a press conference on why air travel was shut down. ” The secretary offered a possible explanation for the outage Saturday, suggesting a faulty wire switch may have been responsible, though the investigation remains ongoing. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said investigators had found “zero evidence of anything nefarious,” pointing to an equipment failure rather than a cyberattack.

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Meanwhile, Trump has remained out of public view since the crisis began, leaving Duffy to do the talking as the nation’s air travel system struggles to recover. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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