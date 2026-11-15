Trump ignored the longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11 in favor of outlining his golf course renovation plans.

, with host Dana Bash noting: “People were scared. They didn’t know if it was a cyber attack or rogue AI or what. ”just prior to his transportation chief’s appearance on the show, leading Bash to ask: “Didn’t Americans deserve to hear from him while this was going on?

”Duffy struggled to get his words out as he first formulated an answer, before saying: “So, I along with Markwayne Mullin—by the way, I was in the air when we issued the ground stop—landed, went right to the White House.

Also read Trump Goon Boasts About ‘Phenomenal Job’ as Every Plane Grounded

“I was in the Oval Office with Markwayne. We were talking to the president. The president told Stephen Miller, this is a whole-of-government approach. So we were on a call with DNI, NSA, CISA, FBI—” “Why didn’t we hear from the president publicly?

” Bash interrupted, with Duffy joking of Trump’s usual online verbosity: “You’re not telling me that you don’t hear from the president publicly? ”posting on social media about motion picture television, entertainment, many posts about revitalizing a golf courseDuffy brushed off the public impact, and stated: “I can tell you this. I was in constant contact. He was fully engaged, because this is important to him and it’s important to America.

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” The former reality TV star claimed that while answers weren’t given to the public, Trump was busy behind the scenes, speaking to him and Mullin both before and after“So his engagement has been remarkable,” he said, praising Trump’s “great leadership. ” “So, no, the president is fully supportive, fully engaged, and was fully tracking what’s happening,” Duffy said.

In one Truth Social post this morning, he proclaimed: “If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. ”“Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS! We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs.

Congress must approve. The Biden Administration set it back years! ”“I am in the White House having meetings on many subjects,” Trump wrote.

“Very exciting times for the USA. Great things are happening - We are the ‘hottest’ Country anywhere in the World! ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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