Trump’s FCC chief was put on the spot over the president’s vendetta against Jimmy Kimmel.

Donald Trump’s media enforcer has been cornered on the administration’s revenge campaign against a TV network despised by the president. Friday, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr was put in the hot seat over the real reasons for the Trump administration’s campaign against ABC, owned by Disney, which broadcasts “Jimmy Kimmel Live.

”Faber cited the judge’s comments that Carr had taken Trump’s rhetoric as his “marching orders” and that there was powerful evidence of a “retaliatory motive. ”Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images “I think a lot of people struggle to understand the fundamental difference between broadcast TV on the one hand, and cable or newspapers, and broadcasters have a special deal with the American public where they’re supposed to operate in the public interest,” said Carr.

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Host Carl Quintanilla then asked, “When you talk about the public interest, Chair Carr, are we still talking about Kimmel, or has this evolved into something else? ” Broadcasters ”are supposed to effectively be in the shoes of the entire community that they serve, and I think a lot of people had ignored the public interest standard over the years,” said Carr.