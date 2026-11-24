President Donald Trump on Monday targeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent decision to commute hundreds of death sentences in his state, ramping up his attacks on one of the Democrats who may run to succeed him in 2028.

President Donald Trump on Monday targeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent decision to commute hundreds of death sentences in his state, ramping up his attacks on one of the Democrats who may run to succeed him in 2028.

During a speech at the Justice Department, Trump called it “one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen” and denounced the prisoners as “Newsom’s monsters. ” “What happened to you, what happened to all of us, should not be allowed to stand,” Trump said to several families of inmates’ victims who were in attendance.

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“Newsom, a terrible governor in so many other ways, came along and stole away the only closure those families might ever have. ” The comments, billed as a speech on “protecting American families,” marked a striking use of the Justice Department’s platform to criticize the president’s political opponents. The agency, which has sought distance from the White House in past administrations, has faced intense scrutiny as it’s pursued probes and prosecutions of Trump’s perceived rivals during his second term.

Trump on Monday suggested “politics” motivated Newsom’s decision. Newsom, who is leaving office in January due to term limits, has said he will decide whether to run for president early next year. Related article California Gov. Gavin Newsom applauds local leaders during an event with the state Democratic Party at the Penn Center on September 3, 2026 on St. Helena Island, South Carolina.

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Gavin Newsom will leave office in January. In South Carolina, he previews what could come next 10 min read Newsom responded to Trump’s speech before it was even delivered, releasing a statement and video.

“I won’t take lectures on accountability from a President who has used the pardon power to help wealthy friends and business associates avoid accountability while victims are left fighting to recover what was stolen from them,” Newsom said in the statement. “Justice should be about the people we serve, not the political interests of the people in power.

” A prominent Trump critic, Newsom and the president have long been at odds, with their feud reaching news heights in June when the governor accused Trump of using the Justice Department to investigate his inner circle for political reasons. A person familiar with the investigation told CNN at the time that investigators were looking into his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, over tax-related issues. Newsom is a longtime opponent of capital punishment.

On November 5, he announced he was moving to commute every death sentence in California to life without the possibility of parole. Most of the 548 cases will need to be reviewed by the California Supreme Court because they involve prisoners with more than one felony conviction.

“State-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system and diminishes each of us,” Newsom wrote in an open letter to Californians at the time. Newsom already placed a moratorium on the death penalty in California months after taking office in 2019. The last execution in the state took place in 2006. Trump, by contrast, has been a public advocate of the practice for decades.

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Upon his return to office, the president signed an executive order promising to pursue the death penalty where possible. At the Justice Department on Monday, Trump offered the microphone to a handful of victims’ family members who challenged Newsom to defend his decision to them. Among them was Sandy Friend, the mother of 8-year-old murder victim Michael Lyons.

“Face me, Gov. Newsom,” Friend said.

“Tell me Michael’s life doesn’t matter. ” In his video, Newsom sought to proactively address the family members.

“Your grief is real,” Newsom said. “That’s why every person — every person — on California’s former death row will die in prison. ” “No one walks out,” he added, pivoting back to Trump’s use of the pardon power. “Donald Trump’s criminals — they walk out. ”