Trump Gives Wild Thanksgiving Answer to a Deployed Marine
The president had a curious way of thanking a service member.
President Donald Trump had an unusual way of thanking a deployed Marine for his service on Thanksgiving: telling him how easily he could be replaced.
On a Thanksgiving Day call to service members, the president boasted to Marine Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S. Andrews that recruitment had been strong under his administration–and warned him not to quit.
“In other words, what I’m saying to you, Matthew, is that if you ever leave, we’re gonna replace you very easily,” Trump said. “So, don’t leave, Matthew. Ok? Don’t leave.
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