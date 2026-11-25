The White House has not had a stable press secretary since August.

Donald Trump has come up with an explanation for why he still hasn’t found someone to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary: the 80-year-old president likes doing the job himself.

The White House has been without a permanent press secretary since August, when Leavitt, 29, left the role, saying she wanted to spend more time with her two young children. She has since moved into Trump’s political operation and has signed as an on-air contributor at Fox News. Leavitt’s replacement, Katie Zacharia, lasted just five days before her brief tenure imploded after a disastrous first press briefing that ran for only 14 minutes.

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Zacharia, 42, stumbled through questions, appeared to confuse her husband with Trump and subsequently found herself under fire from Fox News host Sean Hannity. Hannity challenged her legal credentials and questioned her apparent suggestion that White House staff had failed to prepare her properly for the briefing. She was gone the following day, although Zacharia has disputed that she was fired. Since then, the administration has struggled to settle on a successor.

Trump even floated the idea of handing the job to UFC president Dana White, after apparently confusing him with a former Pentagon spokesperson with the same name.why the vacancy remained unfilled, Trump suggested that his own frequent interactions with journalists made a press secretary largely unnecessary.

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“I give such access to the press,” he said, despite his administration having barred CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House and his repeated public attacks on journalists, particularly women who question him. Trump went on to boast that he speaks to reporters more than any previous president, pointing to his habit of stopping to answer questions during trips and appearances.

“I see so much press, more than any president ever,” he said. “I’ll stop at the wing of an aircraft where you have 100 people out there. Sometimes you know you have a big group out there. So I do a lot of press.

” He also appeared to suggest that handling questions himself means he doesn’t have to argue with anyone else about how his answers are delivered.

“Instead of saying, ‘Oh, I wish you said it this way, that way,’ this way I can blame myself,” Trump mused. The president did, however, acknowledge that finding someone to follow Leavitt was proving difficult, describing his former spokesperson as “tough to beat.

” The youngest press secretary ever, Leavitt frequently defended Trump’s most controversial statements, amplified his lies, and attacked mainstream journalists in favor of right-wing influencers and would-be journalists with a handful of readers during her time behind the podium.

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“A lot of people want the job,” he said, adding: “I have a few people that I think are good. We haven’t needed it so far. ” He declined to identify any of those candidates, but did take the opportunity to offer an endorsement to Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, who was sitting alongside him during the interview.

Trump then turned to communications director Steven Cheung, apparently seeking reassurance that the administration was managing just fine without a permanent press secretary.

“Nobody complains,” Cheung dutifully echoed, before falling into line with the kind of unprompted flattery that has become a familiar feature of life around the president. Leon Neal/Leon Neal, Getty Images The search for Leavitt’s replacement is nevertheless continuing, with several names emerging as potential contenders. White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez and Deputy Press Secretary Kelly are both considered possible candidates, alongside conservative commentator Scott Jennings, according to prediction market Kalshi.

Neither woman has publicly indicated whether they want the position. Jennings, meanwhile, has made little secret of his interest. The CNN contributor reportedly met with then-White House chief of staff Susie Wiles in Washington in August to make his pitch. He would bring some government experience to the role, having previously served as an aide to then-President George W. Bush and Republican Sen.

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