Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s public life has undergone a rise and fall in recent years. After leading the nation's biggest city through Sept. 11, he mounted a brief campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, becoming one of the most recognizable U.S. political figures.

Then-President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J.

, Nov. 20, 2016. President Trump is awarding the Medal of Freedom to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, praising his leadership of the city after the Sept. 11 attacks. Giuliani’s public life has since taken a sharp turn: He became central to Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, faced court sanctions and disbarment, and was hit with a $148-million defamation judgment.

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The honor adds Giuliani to a list of Trump medal recipients that includes conservative figures, sports stars and people recognized posthumously. President Trump on Tuesday awarded the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani was hailed for leading New York after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Trump has called Giuliani, a fellow New Yorker, the “greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot.