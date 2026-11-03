Trump Gas Prices Exceed Biden Average Amid Geopolitical Oil Crisis

Weekly data shows average US gasoline prices hit $3.46 during Trump's second term, surpassing Biden's $3.457. Geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and Europe driVe volatility.

Weekly fuel data reveals that the nationwide average price of a gallon of regular gasoline reached $3.46 during President Donald Trump's second term. This figure slightly surpasses the $3.457 average recorded during the administration of President Joe Biden, according to figures updated on Tuesday by the Energy Information Administration. The margin between the two administrations is narrow, yet it highlights a significant shift in energy market conditions under current leadership.

Gasoline Cost Comparison Across Administrations

President Donald Trump entered his second term with a clear mandate to reduce fuel costs for American consumers. His campaign platform heavily emphasized promoting domestic drilling for oil and natural gas as the primary mechanism to lower prices at the pump. Despite these initial promises, the current economic reality presents a stark contrast to the early rhetoric of his administration. The $3.46 average now stands as a direct benchmark against the previous high-water mark set by his predecessor.

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President Joe Biden faced significant political headwinds due to historically high gas prices during his tenure. These elevated costs are widely viewed by political analysts as a key factor in the electoral challenges faced by the Democratic Party in recent elections. The Republican Party now finds itself in a precarious position, with current fuel levels potentially setting the stage for a similar political wave in upcoming midterm elections. The data suggests that high energy costs remain a potent vulnerability for the party currently in power.

Geopolitical Conflicts Disrupt Global Supply Chains

A primary driver behind the current price ceiling is the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which has directly impacted global oil shipments. President Trump's military engagement in the region has contributed to rising crude oil prices, creating immediate financial pain for drivers refueling their vehicles. The war has resulted in a noticeable slowdown in the flow of fuel through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway responsible for a substantial portion of the world's energy supply.

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Compounding the disruption in the Middle East is the continued devastation of oil infrastructure in Eastern Europe. The Russia-Ukraine war has destroyed critical refining and extraction facilities, further tightening global supply. Experts note that Venezuelan oil flows might eventually lower prices within a twelve to twenty-four month window, but this long-term relief does little to ease current consumer burdens. The simultaneous pressure from two major geopolitical hotspots has created a perfect storm for energy markets.

Corporate Profits Spark Political Criticism

The financial results of major energy corporations have drawn sharp criticism from the White House. During the third quarter of this year, Exxon Mobil reported net income more than doubling to $15.4 billion. Similarly, Chevron's net income hit $9.9 billion during the same period, representing a nearly 200% increase from the same period in 2025. These figures indicate a period of unprecedented profitability for the industry leaders.

President Donald Trump publicly addressed these financial gains in August, stating that the companies were making too much money based on artificial shortages. He remarked, "Based on a shortage, they're making too much money... I don't like it, and I should be the last one to say it because I'm a big free enterprise guy." The President's comments highlight the tension between his pro-business ideology and the political necessity of addressing consumer outrage over fuel costs.

Future Price Trajectories and Market Outlook

Fuel prices experienced a slight decline in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections, but analysts warn this trend may be temporary. The sustainability of lower prices is highly uncertain as the holiday travel season approaches. Market observers emphasize that future price movements will depend heavily on the stability of global conflict zones.

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Whether new military attacks occur or a truce takes hold around the Strait of Hormuz will likely dictate where prices head. Continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries will also play a significant role in determining global supply levels. These dynamic geopolitical factors suggest that the current price environment remains fragile and subject to rapid change.