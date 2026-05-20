President Donald Trump's administration announced the creation of a $1.776 billion fund to compensate people allegedly injured by judicial 'weaponization' during the Trump presidency. The fund differs from a previous legal settlement involving Native American farmers, with lower standards for payouts, lack of judicial oversight, and a larger amount. If enacted by President Trump, it was considered a 'brazen theft' of taxpayer money, with the implication of using the funds to reimburse political supporters or allies.

The Justice Department recently announced the creation of a $1.776 billion anti-weaponization settlement fund to compensate people allegedly affected by judicial 'weaponization' during the Trump administration.

According to the announcement, a previous legal settlement involving Native American farmers in 2011 provides legal precedent for the new fund. The 2011 settlement had specific standards for receiving compensation, significant judicial oversight, and a smaller amount, intended for a larger group of beneficiaries.

The Trump administration is settling a presidential lawsuit by establishing a $1.776 billion fund to compensate those who claim they were victims of judicial 'weaponization' under President Joe Biden, with the money potentially used to pay people who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The fund differs from the 2011 settlement in several ways, including having less specific criteria for receiving payouts, a lack of judicial oversight, a larger amount for fewer recipients, and a less standard process for establishing the fund.

The original settlement had a $760 million value, with $380 million left undistributed. Some experts believe the new fund, if implemented by Republican President Donald Trump, would be the most blatant theft of taxpayer dollars by a president in history, fearing it might be used to pay political supporters or allies





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Weaponization Trump Administration Native American Farmers Settlement Funds Judicial 'Weaponization' President Joe Biden Capitol Riot Taxpayer Money

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