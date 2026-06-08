President Donald Trump on Monday formally nominated Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general, moving to install his former personal lawyer as the ​top U.S. law enforcement official.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks to a reporter outside of the West Wing entrance at the White House in Washington, D.C. , May 27.

President Donald Trump on Monday formally nominated Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general. President Donald Trump nominated Todd Blanche as attorney general, submitting his name to the Senate.formally nominated Todd Blanche Trump submitted Blanche's name to the Senate, the White House said, days after committing to nominating him. He has been serving as acting attorney general since April.

Blanche's nomination sets up a test of Trump's sway over ‌Senate Republicans, who have shown an increasing willingness to resist parts of the president's agenda after months of largely acceding to his demands. Blanche would need near-unanimous Republican support in ⁠the Senate, which Republicans control by a narrow 53-47 margin.

The nomination ​is a vote of confidence in Blanche after the Justice ⁠Department was forced to scrap a plan to create a nearly $1.8 billion fund for victims of whatRepublican senators led the charge against the weaponization fund, refusing to vote ⁠to fund Trump's immigration crackdown until Blanche committed to scrapping the planned fund. Sen.

Thom ⁠Tillis of North Carolina, a key Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has previously voiced skepticism about Blanche over the weaponization fund and a criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey. Trump has looked favorably on Blanche's moves as acting attorney general to accelerate cases against his adversaries, including securing a second indictment against Comey and bringing charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center, a prominent civil rights organization. Following the nomination, Sen.

Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary panel, lauded Blanche ‌for his "commitment to transparency and support for law enforcement.

" "Blanche is well-qualified and has shown his dedication ​to restoring law and order across our country," Grassley said. "Donald Trump has been engaged in the most corrupt enterprise in the history of the Presidency," Durbin said in a statement. "Todd Blanche apparently has not noticed.

"in April amid tension over the agency's release of files related to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and frustration that the department was not moving forcefully enough against the White House's supposed political enemies. Blanche, who served as Bondi's top deputy, previously defended Trump in three of the four criminal cases ​he faced in his years out of office.

To his critics, Blanche has continued acting like Trump's personal defender while overseeing a department that is supposed to pursue ‌justice even-handedly. Blanche signed ‌off on a sweeping deal ⁠barring tax authorities from auditing years of past tax claims by Trump, his relatives and his businesses. He has also openly embraced an ongoing criminal probe into whether past investigations of Trump amounted to a conspiracy against him.

"Blanche has abandoned what he learned about blind justice and ethical law enforcement as a career federal prosecutor," said Stacey Young, the head of Justice Connection, a group seeking to support DOJ employees targeted by ‌the Trump administration. Blanche is a former ​federal prosecutor in New York who had little involvement in politics prior to his ‌representation of Trump. He has won ⁠the trust of Trump's allies ​by backing claims that Trump was mistreated by the legal system.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Supreme Court poised to rule on gun laws and transgender athletes





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