The U.S. Mint, which began producing the currency in 1793, has said it costs nearly 4 cents to make each penny.

The penny can still be used as legal tender “for all debts, public charges, taxes, and dues,” according to the new law.said Sept. 29 on X a day after Senate passage The government stopped making pennies in November 2025, nine months after Trump called for the Treasury Department to stop production, writing at the time that the process was “so wasteful!

”, writing at the time that the process was “so wasteful! ” However, the U.S. Mint said it would still produce collector versions to be produced in “limited quantities. ” The penny can still be used as legal tender “for all debts, public charges, taxes, and dues,” according to the new law.

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The Treasury Department said last year that the Federal Reserve will continue to recirculate theThe new measure also provides a procedure for stores and businesses that accept cash payments to round their prices to the nearest amount divisible by 5 cents. And, as the nickel replaces the penny at the bottom of the U.S. Mint’s currency list, that coin can now be manufactured with an inner layer of zinc and an outer layer of nickel.

It is currently produced with nickel and copper, which costs more than zinc. Congress passed the Coinage Act in 1792, and the U.S. Mint began producing the penny, known officially as the cent, the following year. Stephen Hilger / Bloomberg via Getty Images file In its nearly 250 years in production, the penny has had multiple facades. It wasn’t until 1909 that it was given its modern-day face, featuring President Abraham Lincoln.

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The first penny, produced in 1787, had a sundial design created by Benjamin Franklin. After the U.S. Mint took over, the penny was slightly bigger and included the image of a woman representing Liberty on one side and 15 chain links on the other. The next penny debuted in 1857, taking on a smaller shape and displaying a flying eagle design on one side and a wreath on the other.

It also changed from being 100% copper to 88% copper and 12% nickel. Two years later, an “Indian Head” design was added to one side. The most recent design from the U.S. Mint was issued in 2010, featuring its “Union Shield” theme. It shows a shield on the tails side of the coin to represent “Lincoln’s preservation of the United States as a single country,” the U.S. Mint wrote.