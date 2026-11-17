When a power plant gets old enough and is inefficient and expensive, it should be shut down. When it’s time to close, it’s time to close. As we’ve learned about the severe health costs and climate costs of old coal power plants, that’s even more obviously the case with them. ...

When a power plant gets old enough and is inefficient and expensive, it should be shut down. When it’s time to close, it’s time to close.

As we’ve learned about the severe health costs and climate costs of old coal power plants, that’s even more obviously the case with them. But not for Donald Trump. For some reason, Trump is obsessed with trying to bring the United States backward by several decades. That means, among other things, that he hates solar and wind power and he wants coal to rule again.

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Since coal power has become uncompetitive, he’s been using wacky logic to force old coal power plants to stay open while also paying off wind power companies to the tune of billions of dollars toturn on power plants they’ve built. Trump’s logic with the coal plants is that we are in an energy emergency and urgently need the power — but aside from that being ridiculous, how can he then justify going and blocking wind and solar power plants from being finished and connected to the grid?

The Sierra Club updates us on this latest absurdity: “On Friday, November 13, the Trump Department of Energy issued yet another illegal ’emergency’, forcing the J.H. Campbell power plant to remain online. The Department issued that order despite the D.C. Circuit court ‘sin September rejecting the Department’s claim to ‘vast, top-down emergency power to pick its favorite generators to run at all costs.

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’ “This would be the power plant’s seventh order from the administration, despite no evidence that the plant has ever been needed to avoid a grid emergency or has ever prevented power outages. The extension order continues to cost families in the midwest region more than $600,000 per day to keep the old and toxic coal plant online.tracker, the Trump administration’s unlawful extensions have cost Americans well over half a billion dollars. Of that, over $326 million comes from J.H.

Campbell based on reported utility cost recovery filings for portions of the facility’s extension orders. ” Half a billion dollars! At a time when Americans are struggling with high costs, Trump has forced expensive old coal power plants to keep running and has thus cost us half a billion dollars. And one wonders how a gigantic llue tsunami took over the country.

Here’s more: “At a time when prices are soaring and Americans are struggling to make ends meet, the Trump administration’s decision to issue yet another illegal and expensive extension is punishing,” said Sierra Club Senior Advisor Jessi Eidbo.

“Families cannot afford to pay even more for electricity, especially when what they are paying for is a dated, defunct, deadly fossil fuel plant. The courts have already made it clear that these orders are illegal—ruling specifically that this very facility’s first order was not justified—but instead of listening to the courts and reason, Trump’s DOE marches ahead driving up costs to feed the coal industry. We will continue to challenge the administration until they stop.

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”“Michiganders are growing tired of Trump’s attempts to keep them reliant on the dirty, expensive fossil fuel industry,” added Elayne Coleman, Sierra Club Michigan Chapter Director.

“Michiganders showed up in droves on Election Day to reject this administration and seek something better. We look forward to working with our new leaders in Lansing and Washington DC, to expand clean, renewable energy in Michigan. ” We’ll see. It’ll be hard to get any support for renewable energy through the White House as long as Trump lives there.

We’ll see. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.