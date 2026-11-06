Trump focuses on White House decor for second straight day in post-midterm remarks

The president signed a proclamation that he said would prevent major changes to the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room by future presidents without congressional approval.

President Donald Trump is using his postelection public appearances to talk about the lasting physical changes he hopes to leave behind atin the midterm elections, Trump has spoken twice in public.

Both times he focused on rooms and renovations at the White House.that designates the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room as a national monument in an effort to block any significant changes to them by future presidents.

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“We’re going to be declaring it a national monument, and we’re going to send it over to Congress to have it ratified,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “It won’t be able to be taken down, destroyed, touched or anything else.

” Trump, who later took questions from reporters about other topics, said any “major modifications” to the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room would have to be approved by Congress, adding that he hopes “the people in Congress will be smart enough not to let that happen. ”The signing ceremony came a day after Trump spoke to reporters at the construction site for the new White House ballroom he’s building.

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Even though it was his first time addressing the media publicly after the Democrats swept several seats in deep red states to secure control of Congress, he focused his comments on the ballroom.

“I’m doing it because the White House is the ultimate symbol of America and it’s got to be pristine — it’s got to be perfect,” Trump said, adding that he felt “it would be appropriate to have the media here. ” Trump's first media gathering since the midterm elections took place at the construction site for his White House ballroom Wednesday.completely redecorated the Oval Office The proclamation signed Thursday states that future presidents would still be able to “redecorate” the Oval Office and “select furnishings, or make ordinary operational and security modifications,” as long as they don’t “substantially impair the monument’s historic structure or architectural character.

” In discussing the proclamation, Trump also emphasized the “victories” he has achieved in the Oval Office, though he added, “I mean, there’s been some mistakes, too. ” He didn’t elaborate. Asked what he hopes Congress will focus on while Republicans still hold the majority for the next two months, Trump brought it back to himself.

“It’s been a tremendous two years. I don’t think there’s ever been a president that’s done more,” he said, speaking of his efforts at the border and on the stock market.made after Trump requested upgrades. He spent the majority of Monday’s remarks touting the pool’s reopening and his