President Donald Trump also said he did not think Jensen Huang needed to plead the Fifth when speaking to Congress next week.

Fresh from pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said pardoning reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for any potential crimes was an option after he briefly left the company over an alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said pardoning Huang was "always an option" but said he did not think it would be necessary. The comments came after Huang was returned as CEO on Monday by the company's board, in part based on assurances from Trump administration officials and the president that there had been no national security threat found linked to the alleged affair.

Also read Congress Demands Jensen Huang Testify After Trump-Backed Nvidia Reinstatement

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche insisted that there had been no suspected wrongdoing.

"So, what he was saying is exactly right, which is that to the extent that the Department of Justice had information that he was committing crimes or something like this…that I would have certainly told the president had it been true," Blanche told reporters while adding that he could not predict future investigations. Concerns were raised, following reports of the affair, that industry secrets and key information on the U.S.' artificial intelligence industry had been shared with someone whom intelligence officials had flagged as a potential Chinese spy.

Democrats, and some Republicans, have heavily criticized the president's involvement in Huang's reinstatement and called for further scrutiny. Huang is due to appear before multiple congressional committees next week. During his interview with the Post, Trump said Huang should not plead the Fifth during those appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth," Trump said. "I think it’s an interesting story for people. " Newsweek reached out to the White House for further comment Tuesday evening.

What Trump Has Said About Jensen Huang Trump said Tuesday that he had not learned further details on additional affairs that Huang had admitted to before being reinstated at Nvidia but he said he did not believe any of the other women had any links to bad actors in Beijing.

"No, not from what I understand. I didn’t really get into it very much, to be honest with you. But no, from what I understand, no," Trump told the Post. Trump has repeatedly defended Huang and argued that restoring him to Nvidia's leadership was essential to the company's future and America's technological competitiveness.

On Sunday, the president urged Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang, calling it the best outcome for the company and the United States. Following Huang's reinstatement, Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday, writing that the board had made "the correct and proper decision.

" "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct," Trump said.

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. " This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Samantha Beech and Dave Siminoff.for any potential crimes was an option after he briefly left the company over an alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.based on assurances from Trump administration officials"So, what he was saying is exactly right, which is that to the extent that the Department of Justice had information that he was committing crimes or something like this…that I would have certainly told the president had it been true," Blanche told reporters while adding that he could not predict future investigations.

Concerns were raised, following reports of the affair, that industry secrets and key information on the U.S.' artificial intelligence industry had been shared with someone whom intelligence officials had flagged as a potential Chinese spy.

"I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth," Trump said. "I think it’s an interesting story for people. "Trump said Tuesday that he had not learned further details on additional affairs that Huang had admitted to before being reinstated at Nvidia but he said he did not believe any of the other women had any links to bad actors in Beijing. "No, not from what I understand.

I didn’t really get into it very much, to be honest with you. But no, from what I understand, no," Trump told theTrump has repeatedly defended Huang and argued that restoring him to Nvidia's leadership was essential to the company's future and America's technological competitiveness. On Sunday, the president urged Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang, calling it the best outcome for the company and the United States.

Following Huang's reinstatement, Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday, writing that the board had made"the correct and proper decision.

" "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct," Trump said.