Donald Trump flirts with Medicare for All as Abdul El-Sayed pitches 'Trumpcare,' though an NBC survey found 82% of Americans like their coverage.

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Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. , discusses Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed's plan for government-controlled health care with President Donald Trump on 'America Reports.

Also read Democrats Pursue Medicare for All and Medicaid Restoration in New Congress

'President Donald Trump is hinting that he might find common ground with incoming Democrats who are promising"affordability. " In particular, he has signaled a willingness to work with Massachusetts Democrat Sen. These are terrible ideas. The president will not rebuild his popularity or dampen Democrats’ impeachment zeal by climbing aboard failed notions that will hurt the economy.

Indeed, just the opposite is true.and punish his associates will not give up. Democrats know they were not elected because American voters have suddenly lost their enthusiasm for free enterprise. Instead, surveys have shown that Trump was indeed on the midterm ballot and was rejected by MAGA and Democrats alike.endless impeachments and investigations could hurt Democrats. Former Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio cautioned exactly that recently on a"Cats Roundtable" on 770 WABC.

While acknowledging"there will be some investigations of one thing or another," he urged his party to not"get lost in that stuff. People don’t want bickering and endless negativity.

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" Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and ranking member of Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.may not care. The furious left threatens to primary established Democrats across the country as we approach 2028.

While the liberal media keeps reassuring us that it is"moderate Democrats" who are now taking over Washington, it is clear that even supposed centrists like incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries cannot resist the siren call of survival. As to teaming up with Warren to cap interest rates, specifically holding rates at 10%, Trump is playing with fire.

Speaking with Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News over the weekend, Trump suggested he was open to a one-year cap on interest rates and fees charged by lenders. He told the former White House press secretary,"I would do it," adding,"These credit card companies have made a lot and the credit card fees that they charge, I'm all into it.

" The president acknowledged,"I know that some people would say it's not free enterprise, but what's free enterprise when you're sitting home and you get a bill that some guy set up in an office on Park Avenue and they said, 'Let's charge a fee that's too high,'" he continued. "So, I'm all for that. " This is not a new idea for Trump, who first suggested capping credit card rates during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The problem with putting an artificial lid on interest rates, even if it’s for a limited time, is that credit card companies will respond by restricting credit. The reason rates are as high as they are, with some companies charging more than 20% interest, is that those lenders are facing high costs, and for some, have to charge more to compensate for losses.

If you mandate lower rates, it will be the high-risk or subprime borrower who immediately loses access to credit. An analysis from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, drawing on a survey of credit markets published by the American Bankers Association concluded that 74% to 85% of existing credit card accounts could be closed or have credit lines reduced, affecting between 137 million and 159 million cardholders. This is pretty fundamental, and quite drastic.

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Opposition to a cap is also backed by research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York examining usury limits, which are legal caps on the interest rates that lenders can charge. The study finds that these caps, imposed by various states, lead to reduced lending to riskier borrowers.have risen 67% since the beginning of 2021, helping to drive consumer spending. Pull the rug out from borrowers, and the economy will sink like a stone.

As to teaming up with Warren to cap interest rates, specifically holding rates at 10%, Trump is playing with fire. As to possibly joining newly elected El-Sayed’s push for Medicare for All, Trump is going where no sane president should venture. El-Sayed is cleverly courting the president, flattering him by calling his proposal"Trumpcare," and posting a photo of a gold credit card, which the president reposted. Trump must resist.

The horrors of government-run healthcare in the U.K. and in Canada are well known. Lengthy wait times and rationed healthcare are pervasive in those countries, as is unhappiness with their systems. In 2025, only"26% of British adults were satisfied with how the NHS runs," according to a British Social Attitudes survey which has been conducted yearly since 1983 by the National Centre for Social Research.

The 2025 tally was considered a victory as it was up from an all-time low of 21% in 2024. HAKEEM JEFFRIES REJECTS MEDICARE FOR ALL, DSA AGENDA AS RO KHANNA CALLS HEALTH PLAN 'MOST IMPORTANT PRIORITY' Compare that to an NBC survey last year which found a resounding 82% of Americans satisfied with their health insurance coverage, including most older Americans and those on Medicare and Medicaid. Only 18% were unhappy with their coverage.

About two-thirds of Americans have private health insurance, the majority provided by their employer. Under earlier proposals embraced by El-Sayed and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, private insurance would no longer be available. Progressives have tempered those suggestions of late, aware that the majority of the country will not stand to have their reliable program snatched away.

, which enjoy the luxury of Cadillac health benefits negotiated on their behalf. With Democrats struggling to hold onto blue-collar voters, undermining union wins would not be welcome. Our healthcare system is broken in many ways, but undertaking an overhaul that is projected to cost $25 trillion to $47 trillion, and that might make the average consumer less well-off, is not the way to go. Republicans need – finally – to offer some common-sense answers on these topics and more.

President Trump should lead that effort and abandon his flirtation with the feckless left. Liz Peek is a Fox News contributor and former partner of major bracket Wall Street firm Wertheim & Company. A former columnist for the Fiscal Times, she writes for The Hill and contributes frequently to Fox News, the New York Sun and other publications. For more visit LizPeek.com. Follow her on Twitter @LizPeek.