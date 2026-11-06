Trump fires Susie Wiles after midterm blowout, names Stephen Miller as new chief of staff

President Trump on Friday announced that he was replacing Susie Wiles as his chief of staff with his longtime adviser Stephen Miller following the Republicans’ landslide midterm election loss…

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! ” President Trump on Friday announced that he was replacing Susie Wiles as his chief of staff with his longtime adviser Stephen Miller following Republicans’ landslide midterm election loss.

Also read Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as chief of staff after GOP's midterm defeat

Wiles, 69, managed Trump’s successful 2024 campaign and was credited with bringing stability and cohesion to the West Wing during her 21-month tenure, during which she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Miller, 41, has served as deputy chief of staff for policy, acting as a key conduit with federal agencies. His wide portfolio ranged from pushing forward Trump’s mass deportation campaign to overseeing the release of declassified UFO files.

Trump’s selection of Miller reflects his likely combative approach toward defending his policies and fighting Democratic congressional investigations next year. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a roundtable with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Oct. 21.

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“There are still many who are gearing up for the challenge. It’s time to fight even harder,” a White House official told The Post ahead of Trump’s announcement.

“Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime,” Wiles said on Friday. “I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. “More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will,” she added.

Other potential heads to roll after the midterm loss include Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, for their roles overseeing the Iran war, which fueled the landslide changeover in legislative power.