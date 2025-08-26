Trump Fires Lisa Cook From Federal Reserve Board Amid Mortgage Fraud Allegations

Former President Donald Trump has terminated Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook's appointment, citing alleged mortgage fraud. This move, based on accusations by FHFA Director Bill Pulte, has sparked controversy and legal questions regarding presidential power over independent agencies.

Former President Trump has taken an unprecedented step by firing Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve 's Board of Governors. The announcement came through a Truth Social post where Trump accused Cook of making false statements on mortgage documents, labeling her actions as 'gross negligence' and 'potentially criminal.' This move marks an early test of Trump 's authority to remove Federal Reserve members.

Cook, an economist appointed to complete an unexpired term in 2022, will reportedly continue her duties and fight back against the dismissal, stating that Trump lacks the legal grounds for firing her. Her attorney, Abbe Lowell, vowed to challenge the attempt. Trump's allegations against Cook stem from accusations made earlier this month by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, a Trump ally. Pulte alleged that Cook fraudulently obtained mortgages for homes in Michigan and Georgia in 2021, misrepresenting her intention to use them as primary residences for more favorable loan terms. These accusations, like similar ones leveled by Pulte against Democratic officials like Senator Adam Schiff and Attorney General Letitia James, have been denied. Cook maintains her innocence and is prepared to address any legitimate questions regarding her financial history.The legality of Trump's action hinges on the Federal Reserve Act, which allows for the removal of board members 'for cause.' While the definition of 'cause' is broadly interpreted, it generally involves misconduct or malfeasance. Cook's lawyer argues that the allegations against her do not constitute sufficient cause for removal. The situation highlights the ongoing debate surrounding presidential power and the independence of crucial regulatory bodies like the Federal Reserve. The legal battle over Cook's firing could set a precedent for future attempts to influence the Fed's operations





