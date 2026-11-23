The buck stops anywhere but with the president, apparently.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at American voters for handing Democrats a sweeping midterm victory, blaming the election results for everything from Wall Street’s woes to escalating tensions with Iran.

“As everyone remembers, I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections,” the president wrote in a Sunday Truth Social. “One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protesters as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred.

Also read New endometriosis study finds 27 fresh clues about the painful disease affecting 1 in 10 women

”He continued, “Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year. Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage. Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!

“Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level. Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very ‘strange. ’ In the end, America will win! ” Trump concluded.

Advertisement

Despite Trump’s claims that Democrats have influenced Iran’s actions and caused the stock market to plummet, the party’s newly elected lawmakers have yet to take office. In January, Democrats are set to take control of both chambers of Congress, with 258 House seats and 56 Senate seats. Until then, Republicans retain control of Congress and the White House.

, Trump also blamed the Democratic Party’s historic midterm victory for fluctuating oil prices, adding that he “said that was going to happen” and that it was “a Giant Hoax. ”, in which he called the GOP’s midterm rout “strange” and claimed that Democrats were entirely responsible for the stock market’s decline.

“The Market is down more than 6 Trillion Dollars since the Democrats’ rather strange ‘win’ on November 3rd,” Trump wrote. “NASDAQ, by itself, is down 20%. ”“This is 100% due to the fact that the Democrats are ‘BAD’ due to their Anti Growth, and Retribution Only, Policies, and worse. If they don’t change, FAST, it will only get worse.

But fear not, our Country will soon be STRONG AGAIN,” he added. Immediately after the election, Trump accepted the results and said he looked forward to working with Democrats. But in the weeks since, he has increasingly cast doubt on the results, echoing his response to the 2020 presidential election. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Advertisement

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s