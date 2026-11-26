U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan late Wednesday granted ABC's request for a preliminary injunction blocking any further FCC action amid its high-stakes review of ABC's licenses.

A federal court judge has temporarily blocked a Federal Communications Commission probe into Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC, finding that President Trump and his FCC chief had illegally targeted the network and violated its free speech rights.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan late Wednesday granted ABC’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking any further FCC action amid its high-stakes review of ABC’s licenses to operate eight television stations, including KABC-TV Channel 7 in Los Angeles. The ruling is a major victory for Disney, which became one of the first major broadcasters to challenge Trump, who has made no secret of his disdain for ABC, its late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and the daytime talk show “The View.

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”AliKhan found that Trump threatened ABC’s broadcast licenses despite the company’s protected free speech rights. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr took Trump’s rhetoric “as his marching orders” to go after the Burbank entertainment giant.