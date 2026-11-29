The cryptocurrency token from World Liberty Financial, backed by the Trump family, lost half its value overnight, continuing a steep decline of over 90% since September 2025 and raising concerns about investor risks in politically linked digital assets.

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Eric Trump, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, during the Token2049 conference in Singapore, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesNov 28 - The cryptocurrency token of Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial lost around 50% of its value overnight, highlighting volatility in politically linked crypto assets.

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The token, which has lost more than 90% of its value since it started trading in September 2025, was valued at around $0.018 on Saturday morning, down from $0.039 a day earlier. The selloff late Friday into early Saturday marks one of the sharpest single-day drops for a Trump-linked crypto asset and comes amid heightened scrutiny of the family’s growing involvement in digital assets.