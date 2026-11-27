President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spoke with US troops from Mar-a-Lago, but an attempt to let soldiers ask Melania questions resulted in awkward silence.

President Donald Trump faced a notable pause during his annual Thanksgiving call with American service members stationed overseas when he offered the phone lines to his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, to answer any questions from the troops. The event took place from the President's residence in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he and the First Lady participated in the holiday tradition of boosting morale among military personnel.

During the broadcast, President Trump highlighted Melania's recent humanitarian success, specifically noting her work in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian foster families earlier that week. He stated that if anyone had questions for the First Lady, she was ready to engage, praising her efforts as part of her current humanitarian focus.

Also read Melania Trump Reunites Nine More Ukrainian and Russian Children, Total Now 43

However, after a noticeable silence, the operator controlling the lines replied that there were no questions at that moment. The President gracefully acknowledged the situation and moved on to answer questions from the troops himself, maintaining the celebratory tone of the holiday interaction with the armed forces.

One soldier asked President Trump how he handles the many battles he faces in life and what advice he would give to young Americans facing their own struggles. The President responded by citing his innate desire to compete and win, emphasizing that this drive is directed toward serving the country with a focus on national strength.

He described his role as President as the greatest honor and took the opportunity to highlight his administration's achievements. He claimed to have rebuilt the US military during his terms and referenced his success in geopolitical matters, including claims regarding Venezuela, to illustrate his commitment to American victory.

Addressing broader political concerns, the President told one troop that while he hopes for bipartisanship in the next Congress, he plans to vigorously use his veto power. He declared that he will use the veto repeatedly to secure legislation that benefits everyone, while expressing hope to work with Democrats on specific issues.

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He predicted a very bipartisan relationship where the administration could tackle matters like health care that might not get done through more traditional means. This stance underscores his strategy to navigate the political landscape while maintaining a firm executive presence in upcoming legislative battles.

When asked what he was most thankful for, President Trump cited the success of the economy, noting that the United States has the highest stock markets in history. He claimed the record was broken repeatedly from day one and expressed confidence in amazing things to come for the nation.

Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago. During this meeting, both leaders agreed that Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to expand the war in Ukraine, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts to address global security threats.

He also signed a disaster declaration to help Florida, his adopted home state, following recent flooding. This action demonstrated his attention to domestic crises and his commitment to providing federal support to regions affected by natural disasters during his presidency.

Before the calls, President Trump posted his annual Thanksgiving message on Truth Social, which included sharp criticisms of illegal immigration. He wished a happy holiday to the criminals he claimed poured into the country from foreign jails and mental institutions, stating they are mostly gone now.

He wrote that these individuals are hoped to be living a beautiful life back where they came from, concluding that America will never allow them to return. This message reinforced his administration's hardline stance on border security and immigration enforcement.

The President is spending the holiday at what he calls the Southern White House, his Mar-a-Lago club. He is expected to be joined by senior staff including longtime aides Natalie Harp and Walt Nauta, maintaining a close circle of advisors during the festive period.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance is spending Thanksgiving dinner away from Florida with his family in Ohio. This separation highlights the different personal arrangements of senior administration officials during the national holiday.

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The call with the troops served as a moment for the President to connect with military families while reinforcing his narrative of strength and success. The interaction covered personal advice, political strategy, and national achievements, providing a comprehensive view of his current priorities.

The brief moment with the First Lady was quickly transitioned into a broader discussion of governance and national pride. The President used the platform to reaffirm his support for the military and his confidence in the direction of the country.

As the holiday concluded, the President's messages and actions reflected a focus on both domestic issues and international diplomacy. The combination of personal outreach and political declaration characterized his approach to the Thanksgiving period.

The event highlighted the blend of traditional holiday customs with the ongoing political activities of the administration. It served as a reminder of the dual roles held by the President and First Lady during major national holidays.

The President's remarks on the economy and military strength were central to the conversation. These topics resonated with the troops and aligned with the key themes of his administration's public messaging.

The interaction concluded with a reaffirmation of holiday gratitude and national unity. The President's ability to navigate between personal anecdotes and political strategy remained a defining feature of his public appearances.

The integration of diplomatic meetings, disaster relief efforts, and holiday calls illustrates the multifaceted nature of his presidential duties. Each element contributed to the broader narrative of his leadership style and priorities.

The President's Thanksgiving activities thus provided insight into his approach to governance and public engagement. The balance between traditional ceremonies and assertive policy statements continued to define his time in office.