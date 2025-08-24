Trump Eyes Federal Takeovers of Chicago and New York City Amidst Alleged Crime Waves

President Trump, emboldened by his recent takeover of Washington, D.C., has set his sights on other Democratic-led cities, vowing to deploy federal troops and assert control over local law enforcement. Trump has singled out Chicago and New York City as 'messes,' claiming he is responding to pleas from residents for federal intervention amidst allegations of out-of-control crime.

The federal government's takeover of Washington, D.C. is well underway, with the Trump administration already touting allegedly plummeting crime rates . Residents of the nation’s capital have been signaled that he’s ready to take his crackdown nationwide, eyeing other cities across the country with Democratic leadership. \“ Chicago ’s a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent. And we’ll straighten that one out probably next.

That’ll be our next one after this,” Trump said, speaking from the Oval Office. President Trump: 'Chicago’s a mess, you have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent. And, we’ll straighten that one out probably next. That’ll be our next one after .'The president told reporters that Chicagoans are “screaming” for the federal government to intervene in the city, saying, “They’re wearing red hats, just like this one,” pointing to his signature hat featuring a new slogan, “Trump Was Right About Everything.” Trump has alleged that Chicago’s crime rates are out of control, as he’s claimed with Washington, D.C. “African American ladies, beautiful ladies are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago. Please,’” he said. “So, I think Chicago will be our next and then we’ll help with New York.” Trump has previously threatened a federal takeover of New York City, most recently warning it could come to pass if a Democratic nominee wins the mayoral election in the fall. \“We have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to,” the president said. When asked earlier this month about the possibility of Trump potentially sending the National Guard to New York City, Mayor said, “We don’t need anyone to come in and take over our law-enforcement apparatus. We have the finest police department on the globe.” It was just last week when Trump announced his intent to take over Washington, D.C., utilizing his executive power to deploy hundreds of National Guard members throughout the city and to exert control over the Metropolitan Police Department, directing local officers to cooperate with immigration enforcement. The president similarly deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles earlier this summer in response to mass protests over federal immigration actions in the city. While federal law requires Trump to receive congressional approval to extend his control of D.C. law enforcement beyond 30 days, the president suggested the takeover could extend far beyond that. “If I think we’re in great shape here, that’s one thing. But if I don’t, I’m gonna just say it’s a national emergency. And if I have a national emergency, I can keep the troops there as long as I want. People aren’t going to want to have the troops out in 30 days,” he said. District officials have complied with requests from the president to provide their own National Guard troops to support the Trump administration’s takeover efforts. And on Friday, the secretary of Defense officially authorized the approximately 2,000 National Guard members in the nation’s capital to carry weapons as they conduct their patrols, per the





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Federal Takeover Chicago New York City Crime Rates National Guard Law Enforcement Democratic Cities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump suggests Chicago is next for federal crime crackdown, followed by New York CityPresident Trump also said he's willing to bring in the 'regular military,' not just the National Guard.

Read more »

New York City to get federal police for crime crackdown after DC, Chicago: TrumpTrump announces FIFA 2026 World Cup Draw will take place in the Kennedy Center in Washington DC

Read more »

Trump says Chicago and New York City could be next to see National GuardErum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MSNBC Digital. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Read more »

As Trump administration unleashes federal show of force in DC, other US cities on president’s radar push backOn Friday, Trump promised to target Chicago next, then New York.

Read more »

NFL on Sling TV: How to Watch New York Jets vs. New York Giants Live OnlineThe Jets take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, Aug. 16: Here's how to find, watch, and livestream with Sling TV.

Read more »

New York City, New York (US) job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyA postdoctoral position is available in the laboratory of Dr. Emmanuel Zorn at the Columbia Center for Translational Immunology (http://www.cumc.columbia.edu/ccti/) to study anti-tumor B cell immunity in human lung cancer.

Read more »