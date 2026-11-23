President Donald Trump is expected to return to Palm Beach for Thanksgiving, with road closures and federal flight restrictions scheduled to begin Tuesday ahead of the holiday.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 25: U.S. President Donald Trump pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey Gobble alongside first lady Melania Trump during the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Trump pardoned Gobble and alternate turkey Waddle, who were both raised in North Carolina and will live out the rest of their lives under the care of the Prestage Department of Poultry Science at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. President Donald Trump is expected to return to Palm Beach for Thanksgiving, with road closures and flight restrictions scheduled to begin Tuesday ahead of the holiday.

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According to the Town of Palm Beach, South Ocean Boulevard will close between South County Road and Southern Boulevard beginning Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5 a.m. for Palm Beach from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29, identifying the visit as involving the president of the United States. The FAA notice, issued Friday, outlines anticipated flight restrictions around Palm Beach, including areas extending 10 and 30 nautical miles from the designated location, up to 17,999 feet above mean sea level.

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Thanksgiving visits to his Mar-a-Lago estate have become a longstanding tradition for Trump, who has spent several holidays in Palm Beach, including Thanksgiving last year. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: President Donald Trump participates in a call with U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thanksgiving Day on November 27, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida.

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