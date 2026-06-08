Trump Expands Empire Wishlist With Tropical Island Plan

The president is said to be considering a deal to buy up a group of more than 60 islands from under Britain’s nose.

The president is said to be considering a deal to buy up a group of more than 60 islands from under Britain’s nose. Never content with just 50 states, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering buying the Chagos Islands from Mauritius.

The archipelago amounts to more than 60 islands and is a British Indian Ocean Territory—but it seems Trump would prefer to make it American instead. , are currently the subject of legislation to cede control to Mauritius. The relinquishing of sovereignty hasn’t yet passed due to opposition from the Trump administration. The U.S. and U.K. have a shared military base on the Chagos Islands, and Trump doesn't want it to become Mauritian land.

, camp MAGA—driven by concern that Mauritius is an ally of China and Iran—plans to sidestep U.K. processes and seek a deal with Mauritius directly. The outlet added that according to an insider, the White House has been in frequent discussions with Downing Street about the Chagos Islands, with the newest acquisition plan allegedly brought to Trump by Treasury Secretary Scott Besent.

Conveniently, the Diego Garcia military base is within easy striking distance of Iran, and reportedly contains top-secret and advanced warfare capabilities. Scott Bessent reportedly raised the idea of buying the islands from Mauritius, while the U.K. plans to cede control and lease the camp land. While the White House seemingly hasn’t put a financial offer on the table yet, Trump has made it very clear that he doesn’t want the Chagos Islands in Mauritian hands.

Taking to Truth Social back in January, he ranted: “Shockingly, our ‘brilliant’ NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER. Trump has publicly railed at the idea of the U.K. giving the Chagos islands to Mauritius, and their refusal to allow Iran strikes from the base.

The president added: “The U.K. giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. ”





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