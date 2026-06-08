Trump Executive Order Escalates Assault on Federal Workers' Union Rights

President Trump issues executive order targeting union rights at federal agencies, sparking backlash from labor leaders and continuing legal battles over collective bargaining.

President Donald Trump issued a new executive order on Thursday escalating his attack on the union rights of federal employees at several agencies, claiming the measure is intended to enhance national security.

The order targets collective bargaining units at the Bureau of Reclamation's hydropower facilities, NASA, the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service, the National Weather Service, the Patent and Trademark Office, and the U.S. Agency for Global Media. This action follows a previous executive order in March that sought to strip collective bargaining rights from hundreds of thousands of government employees, which has been met with ongoing litigation.

A federal judge initially blocked the president's edict, but a panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later allowed it to proceed. Government agencies were instructed not to terminate collective bargaining agreements while the legal battle continues, yet some have already begun to do so. On Monday, the 9th Circuit announced it would decide whether to rehear the case before a full panel





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Trump Executive Order Union Rights Federal Workers Collective Bargaining

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