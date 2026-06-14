Trump Eviscerated for Defiling D.C. With Tacky UFC Spectacle

Onlookers are not pleased with Trump’s UFC birthday circus.

Donald Trump has faced backlash for turning the White House and Washington, D.C. into a circus for his UFC birthday spectacle. The White House and its surrounds were filled with eyebrow-raising events for America’s 250 celebrations over the weekend, which includes a UFC fight on Sunday night, also Trump’s 80th birthday.

The hijinks got started Saturday morning with weigh-ins of the fighters, who promoters warn will get hurt and bloodied in the seven wild spectacles Sunday. Heavyweight Josh Hokit walked unsteadily and appeared to drool, dribble or vomit at the weigh-in.

“So what? Maybe I was drinking last night,” the bare-chested fighter told spectators.

“Who wouldn’t be? I have a giant black man that wants to knock me out. ”The bizarre moments continued. Adrenaline junkies from The Nitro Circus could be seen performing jumps on motorbikes on the South Lawn of the White House.

Motorsports athletes and stunt performers do a motorcycle jump ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn. Dodge RAM race car performed a burnout on The Ellipse ahead of the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House.

Additionally, CNN’s Brian Todd reported Sunday that attendees at the Ellipse attendees could try all sorts of wacky games.

“This is a kind of a punching contest,” he noted at one stall. “There‘s a punching bag there where you can measure the force and the speed of your punches. ” He then took viewers to a “simulated UFC walkout where you can get yourself videotaped kind of doing a UFC strut or whatever you want to do as you walk out for a simulated UFC fight. ” Todd noted however, they looked “fun.

” A Dodge RAM race car performs a burnout during the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest on The Ellipse ahead of the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13. Conservative Trump critic Bill Kristol noted that the UFC spectacle “captures something about this moment in our history. After all,, it’s grandiose, it’s tacky, and it dishonors a place once thought worthy of care and respect. In other words, it’s Donald Trump.

”online after Honor Guards were spotted Friday as UFC fighters walked past Abraham Lincoln’s statue at the Lincoln Memorial.. Where our greatest president, who gave his life to end slavery, is commentated. Where the Gettysburg Address is written. We live as graffiti now.

”The U.S. military honor guard on the steps during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial on June 12. Lights shine from the Ultimate Fighting Championship ring during a test in preparation for the UFC Freedom 250 match on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. The criticism of Trump has even come from within. Speaking on his podcast Friday, Joe Rogan criticized Trump for his choice of venue.

“I don’t like it because I think they should be fighting indoors, always. I think world championship fights should be fought in a controlled environment,” he said on





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