President Trump has signed an executive order creating the Make America Healthy Again Commission, tasked with addressing the root causes of America’s “health crisis.” The commission will focus on childhood health, particularly chronic disease, and examine potential factors such as pesticide use, medication overuse, and corporate influence.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn into office as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services. Shortly after, President Trump established by executive order a Make America Healthy Again Commission, tasked with examining and addressing the root causes of America’s “health crisis.” Its initial focus will be on childhood health, specifically related to chronic disease. However, much of what’s contained in the executive order isn’t new.

With the conspicuous exception of the first Trump administration, going back decades—under successive administrations—the federal government and medical community have pursued policies that investigate causes of chronic disease and how best to tackle them. Where the Commission differs from previous initiatives is its accentuating children and directing efforts to assess what the order calls 'over-utilization' of certain medications and pesticides and possible undue “corporate influence.”\The main purpose of the Make America Healthy Again Commission, specifically to “re-direct our national focus, in the public and private sectors, toward understanding and drastically lowering chronic disease rates and ending childhood chronic disease. This includes fresh thinking on nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles.” At first, the Commission will examine data on childhood health and evaluate current programs targeting the pediatric population. The executive order echoes what Kennedy has spoken of regarding his desire for Americans to be more physically active and eat healthier and to reduce the use of pesticides and fix what Kennedy depicts as a food ecosystem. But despite the administration’s initiative being touted as novel, there’s little new here. And contrary to Kennedy’s that infectious diseases receive far more federal funding than chronic diseases, the National Institutes of Health have poured more into the latter than the former. Besides funding research to develop treatments for chronic diseases, the NIH have. There was even a seven-year project in the 1940s and 50s called The Commission on Chronic Illness, established through a collaboration between the American Medical Association, the American Public Health Association and the American Public Welfare Association. \It’s also not new to suggest that poor diet is a major cause of chronic disease, including the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes. A published demonstrates the association between daily exposure to ultra-processed foods and chronic disease. Furthermore, for years federal government agencies have been putting forward plans that emphasize the importance of improving nutrition and boosting exercise levels to combat chronic illnesses. In fact, the General Accounting Officea report in August 2021 identifying 200 such efforts related to healthier food and increased physical activity. The GAO categorized the work being done into four rubrics, including research, education and messaging, food assistance and access, and regulatory action. The report states that “poor diet is recognized as a prominent risk factor for developing a chronic health condition, alongside insufficient physical activity and a range of other important factors.” It goes on to say that “diet is related to chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and obesity.”, 60 years after the federal government started providing nutrition advice for the public through bulletins, posters, brochures, books, and—more recently—websites and social media. From around 1920 until 1980, dietary guidance included informing the public about the pyramid of food groups in a healthy diet, as well as food safety and storage, and recommendations on the need for sufficient mineral and vitamin intake to prevent certain diseases.have become a cornerstone of federal food and nutrition guidance, which set the terms for school meals and government-assisted food programs.in 2010, with the lofty goal of solving the problem of childhood obesity within a generation. He announced the First Lady’s role in leading a national public awareness effort to improve the health of children with dietary and exercise guidance. Obama stated: “To meet our goal, we must accelerate implementation of successful strategies that will prevent and combat obesity. Such strategies include updating child nutrition policies in a way that addresses the best available scientific information, ensuring access to healthy, affordable food in schools and communities, as well as increasing physical activity.”the nutritional science that could be used to update the U.S. dietary guideline





