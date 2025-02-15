Trump EPA Staff Shakeup May Hinder Construction Projects in Texas

The Trump administration's decision to place over 170 EPA employees on leave, including five environmental review division staff in Region 6, could impact the agency's ability to process permits for large-scale construction projects in Texas and surrounding states.

The Trump administration's decision to place over 170 employees on leave last week at the Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA ) may impede the federal agency's capacity to authorize new highways, pipelines, and other large-scale construction projects in Texas and neighboring states, according to a union representative for federal workers.

Justin Chen, president of the Dallas chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees, stated that eleven employees of the EPA's region six office, which oversees Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, were placed on leave due to their job roles' purported connection to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. Among those affected were all five staff members in the office's environmental review division, Chen explained. This leaves uncertainty surrounding how regulators will continue processing permits under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which are essential for commencing construction. 'My understanding is they may be it,' Chen said, referring to the five employees. 'The environmental review division is the central point for NEPA for the region.' A spokesman for EPA's region six office asserted on Friday that NEPA permitting was progressing in accordance with their 'statutory obligations.' 'Under President Trump, the EPA will prioritize its core mission to safeguard human health and the environment while driving the Great American Comeback,' EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated in a release regarding his decision to place 171 total EPA employees on leave nationwide. 'The previous Administration utilized DEI and Environmental Justice to advance ideological agendas, distributing billions of dollars to organizations under the guise of climate equity. This practice ceases now.' On Friday, nearly 500 out of the EPA's almost 16,000 employees were terminated as the Trump administration pursued a reduction in new hires still on probationary status, according to media reports. Some lawmakers in Texas are expressing opposition, warning that the loss of EPA employees in Dallas could disrupt critical projects and jeopardize public health. Region six handles a substantial number of NEPA reviews for the oil and gas and broader energy sectors, which are fundamental pillars of the state's economy. 'We are deeply concerned by reports that there are now no NEPA permit reviewers remaining in the region, nor a children's health coordinator,' stated Democrats, including Reps. Lizzie Fletcher of Houston and Julie Johnson of Dallas, in a letter to the EPA on Friday. 'As a hub for transportation, infrastructure, and energy, we need these workers to be employed and actively performing their duties.' Trade groups representing the oil and gas sector and other industries have remained relatively silent on the EPA staff shakeup, anticipating that the Trump administration will reinstate permitting personnel once its hand-picked leaders are in place. When President Donald Trump assumed office, he issued an executive order titled 'Unleashing American Energy,' directing the Council on Environmental Quality to develop new NEPA guidance by February 19th. The personnel moves at the EPA coincide with a broader cost-cutting campaign by the new administration, which has repeatedly vowed to rescind U.S. environmental regulations designed to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and protect lower-income neighborhoods where polluting facilities are often constructed. Among the areas most likely to have benefited from such environmental justice policies is Port Arthur, in East Texas, which, like towns along the Mississippi River in Louisiana where cancer rates are abnormally high, boasts some of the highest concentrations of petrochemical facilities in the country. 'I worry for communities like Cancer Alley that have endured so much systemic suffering,' stated Lauren Boldrick, an EPA employee in Alaska who leads the local chapter of the AFGE there. 'There has been a lack of support from both government and industry.'





