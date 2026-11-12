US Envoys Witkoff and Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Putin Talks Amid Escalating Strikes

US special envoys Witkoff and Kushner reach Moscow for talks with President Putin following Abu Dhabi peace discussions. Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchange strikes on their respective capitals.

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, landing in a capital that had just endured fresh Ukrainian drone strikes. The diplomatic mission commenced mere hours after Russian and Ukrainian forces launched simultaneous overnight attacks against each other's major cities. This violent exchange occurred just one day after US-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi concluded with a limited agreement on prisoner exchanges but failed to resolve broader territorial disputes.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and downed five drones heading toward the capital on Thursday morning. Sobyanin provided no further technical details regarding the specific type of drones or the precise timing of the interceptions. This defensive action by Moscow occurred early in the day as international attention focused on the high-stakes diplomatic mission unfolding in the Russian capital.

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The strikes in Moscow were part of a broader pattern of escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian forces also targeted Russian infrastructure, with reports indicating that a drone strike in Russia's Smolensk region resulted in two fatalities. Simultaneously, the Leningrad region experienced a massive attack, further intensifying the ongoing conflict despite the parallel diplomatic efforts underway in Moscow.

The diplomatic push in Moscow followed two days of US-mediated peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi. During these talks, Russian and Ukrainian delegations managed to reach a consensus on a prisoner exchange but failed to achieve breakthroughs on more contentious issues. Major points of disagreement, including territorial disputes and long-term security arrangements, remained unresolved during the Abu Dhabi sessions.

Jared Kushner highlighted the progress made during the negotiations, stating that one of the key positive outcomes was an agreement on the largest humanitarian release of prisoners. Kushner confirmed that the final numbers for this exchange were scheduled to be finalized the following day. This agreement represented the only tangible diplomatic success emerging from the Abu Dhabi talks.

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According to Russian media reports, a convoy carrying Dmitriev, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner departed from the airport after their arrival in the Russian capital. The presence of multiple high-level envoys underscores the significance of the upcoming discussions with Vladimir Putin. The US administration is pushing for a structured approach that involves multiple international stakeholders to ensure any potential agreement is robust and enforceable.

The primary objective of Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow is to broaden the existing negotiating framework. Washington aims to secure European participation in the process to establish a lasting multilateral peace agreement. Kushner indicated that the envoys intend to incorporate broader international involvement to stabilize the region and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

The coordination between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv remains fragile given the continued violence on the ground. The drone attacks in Moscow and the strikes in Smolensk demonstrate that military actions continue to proceed independently of diplomatic channels. The success of the Witkoff and Kushner mission will likely depend on their ability to translate the limited prisoner exchange agreement into broader strategic concessions from all parties involved in the conflict.

Following the Moscow meetings, the US envoys plan to travel to Dublin to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This visit is critical for aligning Ukrainian positions with the proposals raised during the Abu Dhabi negotiations. Kushner stated that they would discuss further details and updates with Zelenskyy to ensure Kyiv remains engaged in the peace process.

The timing of the envoys' arrival highlights the delicate balance between military pressure and diplomatic engagement. While the prisoner exchange deal offers a glimmer of cooperation, the ongoing attacks on capitals suggest deep-seated tensions that remain unaddressed. International observers are watching closely to see if the talks in Moscow can yield more substantial results than those in Abu Dhabi.

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The US strategy appears to rely on a multi-layered approach involving direct high-level meetings with Russian leadership followed by consultations with Ukrainian officials. This sequence aims to ensure that any agreements reached in Moscow have the buy-in of Kyiv before being formalized. The involvement of European stakeholders is also seen as crucial for providing a broader security guarantee that might deter future aggression.

As the envoys navigate the complex political landscape of Moscow, the situation on the battlefield continues to evolve rapidly. The casualties in Smolensk and the damage to infrastructure in Leningrad serve as stark reminders of the human cost of the conflict. These events add urgency to the diplomatic efforts, as both sides may be more willing to compromise if the military toll becomes unsustainable.

The international community is closely monitoring the outcome of the Putin-Kushner-Witkoff meetings. Any breakthrough in the negotiations could lead to a significant shift in the geopolitical dynamics of the region. Conversely, a failure to make progress could result in an escalation of hostilities and further destabilization of Eastern Europe.

The focus now shifts to the Dublin leg of the diplomatic tour, where President Zelenskyy will receive briefings on the Moscow discussions. His response will be critical in determining whether the proposed frameworks can move forward or if they will stall due to divergent interests. The coming days will reveal whether the diplomatic efforts can bridge the wide gaps that currently separate the warring parties.

The broader implications of these talks extend beyond the immediate conflict, touching on global energy security and international relations. The willingness of the United States to mediate directly reflects a strategic recalibration of US foreign policy in the region. This approach seeks to leverage American influence to bring about a negotiated settlement that benefits all parties involved.

As the envoys prepare to leave Moscow for Dublin, the shadow of the recent attacks looms large over the diplomatic process. The juxtaposition of peace talks and battlefield violence underscores the fragility of the current situation. It remains to be seen whether the diplomatic momentum generated in Abu Dhabi can withstand the pressures of ongoing military engagements.