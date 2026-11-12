Trump Endorses Tim Cook to Replace Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

President Trump recommends former Apple leader Tim Cook succeed Jensen Huang at Nvidia following Huang's resignation after affairs and spy allegations sparked political scrutiny.

President Donald Trump has publicly recommended former Apple CEO Tim Cook to succeed Jensen Huang as the new chief executive of Nvidia. The suggestion appeared on social media shortly after news broke that Huang would step down from his position at the semiconductor giant. Trump described the potential transition as a legend replacing another legend. He praised Huang for his fantastic work during his tenure. However, the president's endorsement comes amidst significant controversy surrounding Huang's departure. Huang resigned after co-founding the company 33 years ago and leading it to become the most valuable in the US.

The Controversy Surrounding Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang, aged 63, stepped down following reports of multiple extramarital affairs that deeply impacted the $4 trillion company. The New York Times reported that Huang had an affair with a subordinate named Kimberly Powell. This news emerged just a day before his resignation was confirmed. Earlier reports indicated Huang had also been involved with an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data firm. That executive is named Alice Huang and is reportedly an alleged Chinese spy.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into Jensen Huang and Alice Huang Claims

The dual scandals caused Nvidia stock prices to plummet and raised serious security concerns. Lawmakers are now questioning how the alleged spy might have duped the former CEO. An internal investigation at Nvidia was launched before Huang's ousting. It remains unclear how his departure will affect the ongoing probe into these matters. The situation has drawn intense scrutiny from both the public and political leaders.

Political Reactions and Security Concerns

Despite his close relationship with President Trump, Huang now faces potential subpoenas from Republican lawmakers. Senator Kevin Cramer criticized Huang for promoting Nvidia chips while dismissing concerns about China's access to advanced technology. Cramer stated he would support a subpoena to investigate the matter further. He emphasized that he does not take such allegations lightly. The concerns center on national security and the potential compromise of sensitive data.

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Several other prominent Republicans have also voiced strong support for questioning Huang. Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast joined the call for scrutiny. Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party John Moolenaar was also involved. Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Rick Crawford similarly expressed interest. These three lawmakers sent a letter to Huang requesting a joint closed-door briefing.

Cook's Potential Leadership and Background

Tim Cook stepped down as Apple's CEO after 15 years leading the tech giant in early September. His exit from Apple coincides with the opening at Nvidia. President Trump has praised both Cook and Huang for leading US tech development. Both men joined Trump on his trip to China in May. During that trip, Huang flew with Trump on Air Force One for part of the journey. Trump was briefed on Huang's affair with an alleged spy before allowing him to board. He allowed the flight to proceed despite the information.

Cook and Huang attended a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. The dinner was held on September 24. Both leaders were present during the event. Their presence highlighted their high-profile status in US-China tech relations. The potential appointment of Cook would mark a significant shift in leadership. It would also underscore the political connections within the tech industry.

Next Steps for Investigation and Leadership

Reports from the Wall Street Journal indicate Huang expects to cooperate with lawmakers. He is anticipated to meet with them behind closed doors. The timing of his resignation complicates the upcoming proceedings. Lawmakers are eager to hear exactly what happened regarding the alleged spy. The investigation may expand to include other aspects of Nvidia's operations. The company must now navigate this turbulent period with new leadership.

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The role of the next CEO will be critical for Nvidia's future. The candidate must address security concerns and restore market confidence. Tim Cook has a proven track record at Apple. His management style may differ from Huang's bold approach. The transition will be watched closely by investors and politicians. The outcome will influence the broader tech landscape significantly. The intersection of technology and national security remains a key focus.