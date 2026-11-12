Trump Endorses Tim Cook as Nvidia CEO Following Jensen Huang Resignation

President Donald Trump suggests Apple's Tim Cook replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO. This follows Huang's resignation due to scandals involving alleged espionage and workplace affairs.

President Donald Trump issued a public statement on Thursday urging Nvidia to appoint former Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook as the successor to Jensen Huang. This endorsement arrives shortly after Huang stepped down from his leadership position at the semiconductor giant. The transition follows intense scrutiny regarding personal conduct and national security concerns surrounding the current chief executive.

Immediate Context of Leadership Transition

The resignation of Jensen Huang has triggered a significant shift in the technology sector's highest profiles. Reports indicate that Huang exited his role amid allegations of extramarital affairs that have drawn the attention of U.S. intelligence agencies. President Trump highlighted Cook's extensive experience, noting that the former Apple leader served as CEO for fifteen years before stepping down in September of this year. Cook currently holds the title of executive chairman of Apple's Board of Directors, a position that underscores his continued influence in the industry.

Also read Trump Endorses Tim Cook to Replace Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Detailed Allegations and Security Concerns

Media investigations have revealed multiple extramarital relationships involving Jensen Huang that have complicated his tenure at Nvidia. Reports allege that Huang was romantically involved with Alice Huang, an executive at the cloud computing firm Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence officials reportedly believe that Alice Huang may be acting as a spy for China, a claim that raises serious national security implications for the company. This specific connection has drawn particular attention from lawmakers and government officials concerned about foreign influence in critical technology supply chains.

Compounding these concerns, additional reports emerged on Wednesday detailing a separate relationship between Jensen Huang and Kimberly Powell. Powell serves as the vice president of health care at Nvidia and reports directly to the CEO. The revelation of an affair with a direct subordinate has intensified calls for accountability within the organization. These combined allegations have created a volatile environment for the company's leadership and board members as they navigate the fallout.

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Board Response and Stakeholder Reactions

The Nvidia board of directors convened on Wednesday to discuss the future of Jensen Huang's leadership following the surfacing of these scandals. U.S. lawmakers have also publicly called for Huang's resignation, adding political pressure to the internal decision-making process. Analysts suggest that the dynamics within the board have shifted significantly due to the nature of the allegations. The involvement of a direct report in one of the affairs has altered the calculus for board members regarding their options.

Stacy Rasgon, a senior analyst at Bernstein, provided insight into the board's difficult position during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box Asia on Thursday. Rasgon stated that the relationship with a direct report makes it much tougher for the board to leave Jensen Huang in his position. This professional assessment reflects the growing consensus among industry experts that the current leadership structure is no longer sustainable in light of the reported events.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The financial markets have reacted swiftly to the news of Jensen Huang's departure and the surrounding controversies. In response to the evolving situation, Bernstein downgraded its price target for Nvidia stock from $400 to $200. This significant reduction in valuation highlights the potential economic risks associated with the leadership change and the ongoing investigations into the company's security protocols. Investors are closely watching how the board will proceed with identifying a permanent replacement.

While President Trump has publicly recommended Tim Cook for the role, the actual appointment will be determined by the Nvidia board. The company co-founded by Jensen Huang in 1993 stands at a critical juncture. The coming weeks will likely see intense scrutiny of the selection process and the implementation of new security measures to address the espionage concerns raised by U.S. intelligence officials.