Trump endorses Rep. Mike Collins in Georgia Senate race

The endorsement is a blow to Derek Dooley, who has been backed by Gov. Brian Kemp. The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff faces Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

GOP Rep. Mike Collins in the Georgia Senate race, giving the two-term congressman a last-minute boost ahead of Tuesday’s primary runoff. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content.

Collins is facing former football coach Derek Dooley in a Tuesday runoff after the May 19 primary, when none of the GOP candidates won a majority of the vote. Collins finished first in that contest, with 40% of the vote to Dooley’s 30%, followed by Rep. Buddy Carter with 25%.

Both Dooley and Collins had been vying for Trump’s endorsement, but some Georgia Republicans have long believed that Trump was more likely to back Collins, who was pitching himself as a staunch Trump ally. Collins often noted on the campaign trail and on the airwaves that he authored the Laken Riley Act, an immigration enforcement measure that was the first bill Trump signed into law in his second term.during the runoff where Collins says, “I stand with President Trump,” and features footage of Trump praising Collins as “fantastic.

” Collins also recently hired Dooley, though, has had a major backer on his side in Gov. Brian Kemp, who has clashed with Trump over the president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The governor is personally close with the Dooley family — Dooley’s father was a legendary University of Georgia football coach — and Kemp and his wife have continued to join Dooley on the campaign trail ahead of the runoff.

Kemp also appeared inDooley has outspent Collins on the airwaves since the primary, according to AdImpact, but Collins has noted that he was outspent in the primary, too, arguing that he has strong grassroots support. The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face Sen. Jon Ossoff, the only Democratic senator running for re-election in a state Trump won in 2024.

“Mike has to beat a Republican Opponent before he gets to Ossoff,” Trump said in his social media post endorsing Collins. “I don’t know Derek Dooley, and neither does anyone else, but he seems like a nice person. ”





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